Nomination of Special Interest Guilford School Board Candidate May Create Opportunity for Local Conservatives

It was particularly brazen for Guilford County's democratic socialists to nominate a quintessential education establishment candidate to replace Alan Duncan on the school board.

Last weekend, they nominated the executive director of the Guilford Education Alliance-- Winston McGregor-- to take Duncan's seat on the school board and to run in November. The alliance is the embodiment of the education establishment locally. That her nomination is a conflict of interest is irrefutable. EZ Greensboro, for instance, points out that she was intimately involved in the corrupt Say Yes program.

Fortunately, it appears that we have a good alternative. Marc Ridgill, a former Greensboro police officer, will be her opponent. In fact, he is a former school resource officer; and is running on the platform of school safety, protection of students and transparency. I think he would probably be a much better board member than Ms. McGregor.

The idea of a Republican majority on the school board seems difficult to fathom. We cannot have high expectations even if they gain a majority because, after all, they are Republicans. If Ridgill wins, I would hope they can somehow dislodge Deena Hayes-Greene from the chairmanship of the board.

Nonetheless, this remains one of the two most important races in the eastern Triad this year. (The other is the Budd/Manning congressional race.)

Ridgill would add a perspective and voice to the school board that is desperately lacking; and will likely make a positive difference. By contrast, what her opponent represents is a real problem. Ridgill's is a candidacy to get behind and support.