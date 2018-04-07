« Mitt Romney Has a Constitution Party Opponent in Utah | Main

Next Recession Timed for 2020 Presidential Campaign Season?

I recently attended a presentation at a local meeting of the American Association of Individual Investors.

The presenter made the argument that two of the best indicators of an upcoming recession are a year-over-year reduction in housing starts taking place; and a sustained inversion of the typical yield curve comparing the interest rates of 10 year treasuries and 2 year treasuries.

The Federal Reserve, of course, has embarked on a series of increases in interest rates; and also has withdrawn some of the quantitative easing that took place during the Obama presidency. Sequential interest rate increases have been associated with future recessions.

In any case, the speaker indicated that at the current rate of interest rate tightening, the yield curve will invert around February of 2019. The speaker indicated that recessions typically occur approximately 14 months after the inversion takes place (plus or minus five months). That would bring us to the time frame that Donald Trump is running to be re-elected.

I believe that the United States during 2016 was pointing toward a stock market collapse and subsequent recession. However, it appears that Trump's election forestalled that outcome at least temporarily. Economic cycles run their course; and we are now due for a recession since it has been more than ten years since the Great Recession began.

If this gentleman's interpretation is correct, a 2020 recession would be an ominous threat to Donald Trump's presidency.

Comments

