07/14/2018

National Medical Organization to Create Abortion Subspecialty?

Here is some interesting news.

The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology would like to create a new medical subspecialty. It is therefore applying to the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) to have this new subspecialty recognized and approved.

Specifically, the OB-GYN board would like to create a subspecialty called "Complex Family Planning". This "elite" group of specialists will provide "specialized care in family planning, pregnancy prevention, and termination ... to reduce the occurrence of unintended pregnancy."

That's right. Your friendly neighborhood OB-GYN's specialty board is agitating to create a legitimized subspecialty for abortionists. Of course, this is intended to increase the number performing abortions; and to make their work seem more acceptable.

This is a violation of the historic Hippocratic Oath that required physicians to refuse to perform abortions. It is a profound ethical and moral lapse on the part of a major specialty board.

My understanding is that the specialty boards are often stacked with physicians from within academia. And they will therefore reflect the cultural and political worldview of those within academia.

