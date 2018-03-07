« Cutting the Cord: No Need to Pay Cable Company for Local TV | Main

Mitt Romney Has a Constitution Party Opponent in Utah

Mitt Romney has won the GOP nomination in Utah to run for U.S. Senate. A conservative opponent had narrowly been chosen by party delegates; but Romney won the primary contest presumably on the basis of name recognition and establishment GOP money. If he wins the general election, he likely will be part of the NeverTrump contingent within the Republican caucus.

Romney will have a democratic socialist opponent in the fall election. But voters in Utah will also have a conservative, constitutional alternative to support. 

Tim Aalders will be the nominee for the Constitution Party. His website is found here. He has been a radio talk show host; and he has all the right ideas.

I know that diehard Republicans reflexively will respond that Aalders' candidacy risks throwing the seat to the socialists.

But I have two questions for these folks.

First, do you expect that Romney will deliver anything of value to conservatives that those within his own party will not proceed to undermine? If so, what do you think it will be?

And second, do you expect the establishment GOP will allow truly conservative nominees to rise to the surface if we continue to blindly support the many milquetoast moderates within the party like Romney?

