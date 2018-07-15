Kathy Manning's Support: Bi-Coastal Elites

Michael Patrick Leahy, Breitbart:

Far left out-of-state donors have led the fundraising charge for Democrat candidates challenging GOP candidates in two Republican-held House seats in North Carolina in the midterm elections.

Democrats are hoping that they can flip both of these districts in November, giving them two of the 23 net gains they need in the House of Representatives to take back the majority there.

The Charlotte News Observer reported on Friday that the Democrat candidates in the 13th Congressional District, currently represented by Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC), and the 9th Congressional District, where Dr. Mark Harris is the GOP nominee after defeating incumbent Rep. Robert Pittenger (R-NC) in the May primary, have out raised their Republican rivals by a 2-to-1 margin:

Democrats Dan McCready and Kathy Manning held large money advantages over their opponents in the GOP-held 9th and 13th districts, respectively, before the second quarter began April 1. The fund-raising quarter ended June 30 and campaigns are required to file their reports with the Federal Election Commission by July 15. Each outraised their Republican opponents in the first quarter as well... Manning, an attorney, will report raising more than $725,000 in the second quarter with $1.3 million cash on hand. Ted Budd, a first-term Republican congressman who owns a gun shop, will report raising nearly $350,000 and has about $780,000 cash on hand in the 13th District, which runs from Statesville to Greensboro. Budd emerged from a 17-way GOP primary in 2016 and won the seat with 56 percent of the vote. Trump won the district by more than 9 points over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Much of the fundraising advantage for these two Democrats comes from out-0f-state sources in liberal bastions such as New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston, and Washington, DC, many of whom contribute through the far left fundraising powerhouse, ACT BLUE.

According to Federal Election Commission records, 55 percent of the $1.264 million 13th Congressional District Democrat nominee Manning raised directly for her campaign through April 18, 2018–or $700,000–came from individuals who live outside of North Carolina. ($563,790 came from North Carolina residents.) The second quarter report outlining the additional $725,000 raised in the second quarter of 2018 (up to June 30, 2018) has been filed with the FEC by the campaign but has not yet been made available to the public...

If out-of-state liberal Democrats follow the same pattern in recent past elections, a number of independent expenditure committees are likely to spring up that will pour millions of dollars in attack ads on the Republican standard bearers in these two targeted districts: Harris in the 9th and Budd in the 13th.

“Kathy Manning is an establishment Democrat insider who’s worked for decades alongside far-left Democrats including Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Barbara Boxer, John Edwards, and Barack Obama. In fact, she and her husband have bankrolled these job-destroying candidates by nearly $1 million,” the Budd campaign says of Manning at a website with the domain name kathymanningforcongress.com:

So it comes as no surprise that they regularly rewarded her with state dinners at the Obama White House and high-dollar fundraisers with Bill Clinton. She is the true definition of a liberal Washington insider. Now, she is Nancy Pelosi’s hand-picked candidate to run against me and buy this seat for their hard-core liberal agenda...

“A couple of political analysts agree that the [13th Congressional] district is mostly conservative, but also believe the 13th District has the potential to be competitive by November,” the Dispatch reported:

Dr. J. Michael Bitzer, provost and professor of political science at Catawba College, said that midterm elections are typically referendums on the president and that the president’s party generally loses seats. Bitzer also noted that in the 2016 election, President Donald Trump received 53 percent of the vote in the district, which according to the political scientist, is a sign of a competitive district. However, the political scientist said Budd slightly over-performed by receiving 56 percent of the vote in the 2016 election, and he cited a recent Meredith College poll that had a generic ballot with the two parties tied in the state. . .

“Kyle Kondik, director of communications at the University of Virginia Center for Politics, said that Democratic fundraising across many House districts has been successful, and that it can sometimes be a negative sign if an incumbent gets out-raised by a challenger,” the Dispatch noted:

“We have a pretty stark example of that in North Carolina 13,” Kondik said. “That’s a really big gap. So money’s not everything, but Manning is raising money at a level that will attract national interest from Democratic outside groups and should allow her to run a credible campaign against Budd. … That’s probably one of the worst challenger-to-incumbent fundraising ratios in the whole country. There’s some good signs there for the Democrats, but again, this is also a district that certainly leans Republican naturally.” The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee selected Manning for its Red to Blue program. According to its website, the program arms top candidates with organizational and fundraising support. Manning has also been endorsed by Emily’s List, a national organization that supports Democratic women pro-choice candidates. Emily’s List raised more than $90 million in the 2016 election cycle.

Democrat Manning’s disavowal of Pelosi is the same promise newly elected Democrat Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) made that helped him win a special Congressional election in Pennsylvania in March. It is a promise the National Republican Congressional Committee says Lamb has backtracked on in his Congressional votes...

As of July 15, there are now four competitive Republican-held seats in North Carolina, and no Democrat-held seats on the list.

Both the 9th Congressional District, where incumbent Pittenger has been ousted from the GOP ballot in favor of Harris, and the 13th Congressional District, where the GOP’s Budd faces Manning, have been down-graded from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican"...

Over the next three and a half months, far left activists from wealthy liberal coastal enclaves in blue states such as California, New York, and Massachusetts will continue to pour money into Republican-held House districts in “fly-over” country like North Carolina’s 9th and 13th Congressional Districts, in their never-ending efforts to nullify the results of the 2016 Presidential election.

My take: Kathy Manning's support arises from some of the very worst elements in American society-- the bi-coastal elites. These are people who are simultaneously establishment-focused, but unrepentantly socialist; entirely anti-Christian; anti-white; and anti-morality.

The people of the 13th district have no idea what they are promoting if they elect Kathy Manning.