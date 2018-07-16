Is Charlotte the Best Pick for the Republican National Convention?

Charlotte is a blue city. It is majority-minority.

A couple of years ago, the city experienced considerable rioting over police-related issues. The city's leadership at that time refused to deal in a definitive fashion with the rioters; and allowed the problem to fester over a prolonged period of time. They demonstrated they were unable to manage a crisis situation. In fact, they reacted in a manner that was remarkably similar to what we saw in Charlottesville last summer-- i.e., completely incompetent efforts at maintaining law and order.

The 2020 Republican National Convention is going to attract lots of demonstrators. But signals have been sent by the GOP that Charlotte is at the top of their list as a potential location.



Sam Hieb expressed concern today that 2020 will be a replay of 1968. One of the things that happened during 1968 was a perceived excessive response by Mayor Daley at the Democratic convention in Chicago. That was politically costly for the Democrats. The demonstrators reflected poorly upon them also, of course.

The Republicans' show presented to viewers across the nation will depend, in part, on what the sleazy leftists running Charlotte will do in response to protesters. If they respond too aggressively, it will be a black eye that will reflect on everybody. If they respond as they did two years ago-- i.e., hardly at all-- it will be a huge mess for attendees, and an awful spectacle for viewers. The GOP would need to trust that Charlotte's leadership will respond with just the right level of force that will maintain order but avoid damaging scenes.

The GOP's dilemma? Cities tend to be cesspools across the entire country. But some are worse than others. Up until a few years ago, Charlotte would have been regarded as a prime potential location. Now, after all we have observed over the last couple of years, it must be regarded as risky.

Charlotte has narrowly agreed to host the Republican National Convention. The ball is now in the Republicans' court.