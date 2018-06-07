Home Schooling in Russia, NOT Western European Countries

Allan Carlson, Touchstone Magazine:

This past May, my wife Betsy and I spoke at the third biennial Global Home Education Conference. The locale might come as a surprise: it was a two-city event in St. Petersburg and Moscow, Russia. While the "liberal democracies" of Germany, Sweden and Norway have recently criminalized home schooling, jailing offending parents and seizing their children, "authoritarian" Russia has legalized the practice as a recognition of "natural" parental rights.

Prominent members of the Duma attending the event praised home education as the best way to rear "spiritually strong" children grounded in Russia's Christian heritage...

Archpriest Dmitri Smirnov, chairman of the Patriarchal Commission on Family Matters of the Russian Orthodox Church..., lauded home schooling as the "recovery of a natural, God-given" thing. Nothing is sweeter and nobler, he said, than for parents to teach their children and build "the image of Christ" within them...

Viewed through a wider lens, the event reveals again the growing divide in Europe, and in the world. As the Irish vote for abortion, and as the whole of Western Europe submits to LGBT masters, expressions of Christian moral values grow stronger in most parts of post-Communist Eastern Europe as well as among the Christian lands of Sub-Saharan Africa. In short, the Culture War is global and is being cast in ever-sharper relief.

It continues to be very interesting to see how Russia and eastern Europe are strengthening from a spiritual and cultural standpoint, while much of the West, including the United States, sink further into the abyss. Home schooling parents, according to Carlson, are criminals in parts of western Europe.