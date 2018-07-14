GOP County Commissioners Went "Full Robbie" on County Budget

Most of us fondly remember Robbie Perkins, the former Greensboro mayor and long-time councilman. Perkins was a big-government Republican. In addition, his signature approach was to seek support and approval from the east Greensboro political establishment to further his objectives. That meant he had to acquiese with their rabid identity politics.

A couple of weeks ago, the GOP county commissioners in Guilford County did precisely the same thing. They "pulled a Robbie".

A longstanding whine of the east Greensboro political establishment has been to strengthen the MWBE program-- a program that ought not even exist. It is the equivalent of a set-aside program, similar to a quota, for minority businesses contracting with governmental entities.

What did the GOP county commissioners do? They created a new MWBE position within county government-- something for which the other side had been clamoring.

And the outcome was a county budget that passed unanimously.

Think about that for a moment. They created an identity-politics driven position in part to get unanimous support for the budget.

Taxes remained flat with the budget they passed. But spending increased; and the schools got more money, of course. I was unable to find any discussion of the Republicans seeking to cut spending. Of course, if their objective was to get the socialists to vote for the budget, then they could not cut spending.

They would have served the taxpayers much better if they had cut spending and passed the budget on a 5-4 vote.

Taking the GOP commissioners' approach might create a nice kumbaya-like appearance with the socialist commissioners. The Republicans might think it helps protect their incumbency.

But what they did with MWBE is not much different than what Robbie Perkins would have done.