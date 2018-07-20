« Trump vs. the Media/Deep State Alliance, Continued | Main

07/20/2018

Deceased Patient of Charlotte Abortion Clinic Focus of National Media Story

Earlier this week, Bob Unruh at WND had an interesting story about Diamond Williams-- a patient who had an abortion at a clinic in Charlotte.

This was apparently a morbidly obese, diabetic patient who was probably high risk. 

After the abortion, she was discharged and went home. She then developed acute pain; and later experienced even more serious complications. She died four days after the abortion took place.

This is a clinic that had been cited for deficiencies by the NC Dept. of Health and Human Services.

We are regularly force-fed messaging by the media/left complex that abortion is safe and beneficial for women. But that apparently did not turn out to be true for Ms. Williams. 

We don't hear very much about these stories when they occur. According to the folks who push elective abortion on demand, and support it politically, the lives of folks like Diamond Williams do not matter. This is unsurprising, because they are effectively killers. And justice eludes Ms. Williams' surviving family.

Unfortunately, it happened right here in North Carolina according to Mr. Unruh.

