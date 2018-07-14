Chuck Baldwin on the Kavanaugh Nomination

Rev. Chuck Baldwin:

A Republican-dominated Supreme Court (SC) gave us Roe v Wade, homosexual marriage and Obamacare. In fact, Republican appointments have dominated the SC for the last 45 years. All of this talk about Republican presidents appointing pro-life, constitutionalist, originalist justices is just so much hot air.

Republican presidents have given us William Brennan, John Paul Stevens, Harry Blackmun (the man who authored Roe v Wade), Anthony Kennedy (the man who gave us homosexual marriage), and John Roberts (the man who gave us Obamacare). Trump's appointment of Gorsuch (the man who made it illegal to deport illegal alien criminals) and now Kavanaugh are likewise in the mold of the above justices.

Kavanaugh is a favorite of the establishment. Judge Andrew Napolitano rightly called Kavanaugh a “swamp pick.” He said that Kavanaugh was the “heart and soul of the DC establishment.” He said that Kavanaugh is “a big government guy.” Napolitano also quoted Kavanaugh as repeatedly saying that “the President [ANY President] can do no wrong.”

Judicial Watch founder, attorney Larry Klayman, wrote this:

Judge Kavanaugh either has no respect for the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution, or he was unethically attempting to curry favor with the Republican establishment, exemplified by former President George W. Bush and his administration, which Kavanaugh had worked for as staff secretary in the White House Counsel’s office. President Bush and his Vice President Dick Cheney, not coincidentally, had also put in place this mass surveillance, using September 11 as the pretext.

Kavanaugh obviously understood that his aspirations to someday become a Supreme Court justice would depend on his close ties to this Republican Bush-Cheney establishment, who would someday, if the chance arose, push for his nomination. And, indeed this came to pass in the last weeks, after Kavanaugh’s mentor who he clerked for in his early career, Justice Anthony Kennedy, announced his retirement from the Supreme Court. The swamp creatures of this slimy Republican establishment . . . pushed The Donald to name Kavanaugh as the next SCOTUS justice.

That ALONE should tell you all you need to know. But it’s actually worse than that. Kavanaugh, like Roberts, is a totally controlled toady of the Deep State.

Kavanaugh helped Ken Starr cover up the Deep State's murder of former Bill Clinton legal counsel Vince Foster. To quote Joel Skousen:

The Vince Foster cover-up wasn’t a simple case of an erroneous conclusion based upon weak evidence. This was a full blown conspiracy to intimidate witnesses that proved the official version was a lie. As Starr’s deputy, there is no way that Kavanaugh could not have known that there was a cover-up and conspiracy going on.

Kavanaugh will always be subject to the blackmail of “you knew what Starr did to Patrick Knowlton [the key witness exposing the Deep State conspiracy that killed Foster], and you went along with it.” That also implies a more lethal threat of “you know what they did to Vince Foster when he got cold feet about protecting the Clintons.”

Trump's appointment of Kavanaugh tells me that Donald Trump is completely controlled by the Deep State—all of his rhetoric to the contrary notwithstanding. As Skousen notes, Kavanaugh is neck-deep in the Vince Foster cover-up. Accordingly, there can be no doubt that Kavanaugh is owned by the Deep State. And Trump’s appointment of Kavanaugh means that Trump is owned by the Deep State. Always remember that being controlled by the Deep State does not mean that it controls every decision or every vote you make; it simply means that the Deep State has enough power and influence over you that when it needs you to submit to its wishes on a particular decision or vote (such as Judge Roberts’ Obamacare vote and Trump’s appointment of Deep State puppet Brett Kavanaugh), you WILL comply.

As to the life issue, pro-life organizations across the country are lauding Kavanaugh as staunchly pro-life. These endorsements don't impress me at all. Most of the national "pro-life" (and “Christian”) organizations are unabashed sycophants of the Republican Party. Furthermore, they adamantly refuse to support the only pro-life bills that would actually STOP abortion: personhood bills such as the one repeatedly introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by former congressman Ron Paul.

If passed, Ron Paul’s Sanctity of Life Act would have defined life as beginning at conception and under Article. III. Section. 2. of the U.S. Constitution removed abortion from the jurisdiction of the court, thereby overturning Roe. Yes, the pro-life Republicans in Congress—along with a pro-life Republican President—could overturn Roe v Wade anytime it wanted to. Saying they must wait for a Supreme Court decision overturning Roe is simply a way for cowardly congressmen and presidents to pass the buck and still claim to be “pro-life” at the same time...

That Kavanaugh has ruled in favor of certain restrictions on abortion "rights" is no indicator that he would do anything to reverse Roe v Wade. In fact, Kavanaugh is on record as saying he respected the government's "precedent" (Roe v Wade decision) on abortion. Pro-life organizations are using the Garza case to prove Kavanaugh's commitment to the right to life, but they are conveniently overlooking the fact that in this decision Kavanaugh said the government conceded the teen's right to an abortion but simply stated that delaying the abortion "did not pose an undue burden on that right."

For 45 years, wishy-washy Republicans have bragged about being "pro-life" and have voted for all kinds of compromised "pro-life" bills that have done absolutely NOTHING to overturn Roe v Wade and stop the slaughter of over 60 million unborn babies. Kavanaugh was a clerk for Anthony Kennedy and rose to power in the rabid neocon administration of G.W. Bush. His pro-life credentials are mired in compromise.

Kavanaugh is also being heralded by gun groups for supporting the pro-Second Amendment Heller decision. But Kavanaugh himself said that the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms could be regulated and restricted by State and Federal law as long as these regulations and restrictions did not take away the right (the Second Amendment) completely. That's hardly a strong pro-Second Amendment position.

Yes, radical leftists will vehemently protest Kavanaugh's appointment. (It is the right that should be protesting, and a few will. Senators Rand Paul and Tom Cotton have already expressed reservations.) But the cacophony of protests from the left means NOTHING. The Deep State doesn't care about the protestations (or the agendas) of the left or the right. All it cares about is putting people in power that they can control—and Kavanaugh fits that job description perfectly.

Like I said, Trump’s appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court is just more of the same.