Bigotry at NC Policy Watch: Surprise, Surprise, Surprise!

Readers might recall an incident about ten months ago when NC Policy Watch took a highly public shot at the Civitas Institute (and this blog) because a staffer at Civitas had linked to a truthful but edgy post at this site about North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein. Of course, various fellow travelers in the mainstream media picked up on the story circulated by the sleazy socialists at NC Policy Watch.

Well, it turns out that Civitas now has the goods on NC Policy Watch. Brooke Medina points to an article that reveals their outright religious bigotry. The left-wing cesspool of a think tank produced an article that was directed at a prospective Catholic judicial nominee; and that questioned his ability to interpret the law appropriately because of his faith. But it easily could have been directed at any kind of orthodox Christian.

Their presumption is that the religious nominee will somehow misinterpret the law to achieve an outcome consistent with his religious worldview. But in fact, that is the kind of "interpretation" in which their judges routinely engage. They pervert the law and the Constitution in order to achieve certain policy outcomes they prefer. These judges and their supporters are, in other words, a bunch of hoodlums.

Meanwhile, by contrast, truly constitutional judges will be faithful to the text, structure, history and original meaning of the law and the Constitution.

The folks at NC Policy Watch are projecting on to Catholic judges the approach their own side espouses. It is an interesting pyschological device.

But it now seems clear that outright bigotry is tolerated-- and perhaps even encouraged-- at NC Policy Watch.

Is anyone surprised?