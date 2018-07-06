Would David Caldwell Be Welcomed, Celebrated in Greensboro Today?

This past weekend, I toured briefly the David Caldwell Historic Park which is run by the City of Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department. I reside within a healthy walking distance of this facility, but had never visited previously.

The exhibits gave an impressive account of this man's contributions during the Revolutionary War era. He was involved in the state's constitutional deliberations that ultimately insisted on our current Bill of Rights. While I was aware of some of his achievements and contributions, several aspects of his legacy merit some commentary.

First, he was a minister who used his pulpit to preach the importance of American independence, and to call area men to arms against the British crown. This would have made him part of the famous Black Robe Regiment. He breached the imaginary wall that we are told must separate church and state.

Second, he was an anti-Federalist. This group of early American citizens stood with Thomas Jefferson against increased centralized power in the federal government.

Third, he was an orthodox Christian; and in fact, was the first pastor of Greensboro's Buffalo Presbyterian Church. Even to this day, this is an orthodox Christian church that left the corrupt PCUSA denomination a couple of years ago.

What does this all mean?

In almost every single respect, David Caldwell's principles stand in complete juxtaposition to the political culture that currently prevails in the city of Greensboro.

He believed in the original American conception of liberty, and opposed governmental tyranny.

He believed in a very limited federal government; and more power at the state and local levels.

He was a biblical Christian who used the pulpit to comment on matters of civic concern with spiritual dimensions. He would never have supported socialism or abortion or the LGBT agenda or the breakdown of the family or sexual liberationism or cultural relativism or radical feminism. These all would have been anathema to him.

In all of these respects, he would tend to oppose nearly everything that our local political culture embraces. And our local political culture, of course, tends to despise utterly those who share his beliefs... even though the city itself memorializes him appropriately as an important historical figure.

I hope they don't tear the place down.