« Would David Caldwell Be Welcomed, Celebrated in Greensboro Today? | Main

06/08/2018

Winston-Salem Psychiatrist Refutes Pro-Abortion Research Minimizing Risk of Suicide

The Family Research Council blog today had an article written by Dr. Martha Shuping, a psychiatrist from Winston-Salem.

Some research had been published recently suggesting that women undergoing abortion do not have an increased risk of suicide. This finding was inconsistent with other high quality studies published during recent years that had reached the opposite conclusion. Dr. Shuping maintains this new study had some significant flaws, and in fact was politically biased.

Once again, the chief beneficiary of legal abortion on demand is not women. Instead, the beneficiaries are men... and other parties that have much vested culturally and economically in the easy availability of abortion for women.

Posted at 10:38 PM |

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

About

Subscribe to this blog's feed

Archives

Blog powered by Typepad