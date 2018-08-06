Winston-Salem Psychiatrist Refutes Pro-Abortion Research Minimizing Risk of Suicide

The Family Research Council blog today had an article written by Dr. Martha Shuping, a psychiatrist from Winston-Salem.

Some research had been published recently suggesting that women undergoing abortion do not have an increased risk of suicide. This finding was inconsistent with other high quality studies published during recent years that had reached the opposite conclusion. Dr. Shuping maintains this new study had some significant flaws, and in fact was politically biased.

Once again, the chief beneficiary of legal abortion on demand is not women. Instead, the beneficiaries are men... and other parties that have much vested culturally and economically in the easy availability of abortion for women.