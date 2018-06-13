Why Do Conservatives Lose GOP Primaries?

Chris Pandolfo:

Candidates need money to build name recognition...

(C)onservatives are losing primaries because the Republican Party is not conservative. Republican voters are not conservative...

Conservative principles are not a metric Republican voters are evaluating candidates by in 2018. There is no tea-party, pro-liberty movement in GOP primaries this year. The polls that matter — elections — have repeatedly demonstrated this.

There are some relative bright spots in the congressional primaries thus far this year. However, Pandolfo is correct from the standpoint that limited government, constitutional conservatism and social/cultural conservatism are being abandoned wholesale by Republicans-- both in Washington and in Raleigh. Spending discipline is not even being discussed in a significant way.

Locally, after much effort was expended changing the playing field so that Republicans could be elected to the Guilford County school board, having at least four of them in office has made no discernible difference.