We Don't Have "Right to Try" Alternatives to Obamacare

Recently, the Republican Congress passed "right to try" legislation that enables American citizens to try experimental drugs not approved by the FDA under certain circumstances.

But we don't have a "right to try" alternative health insurance products that don't follow Obamacare rules. Various forces vehemently oppose this including the media/left complex and much of organized medicine. Trump and the Republicans in Raleigh have tossed around alternatives, although Trump characteristically exhibits more courage.

AAPS points out that the AMA is waffling on doctor-assisted suicide, but is unwilling to embrace free market reforms:

Absent from AMA publicity and from the inaugural address of incoming president Barbara L. McAneny, M.D., was support for patients’ “right to try”—or right to use their own money to defend their own lives by obtaining medical care independent of the ObamaCare-compliant system.

This system is increasingly constrained by big hospital/ managed care monopolies with extremely narrow networks, accountable care organizations (ACOs) that pit patients’ needs against the bottom line, and regulatory demands that are linked to “burnout” in about half the nations’ physicians. Independent physicians are being driven from practice, Dr. Orient stated.

Americans need freedom to buy reasonably priced insurance, which the Trump Administration is trying to permit through association health plans and expanded short-term plans that offer relief from unaffordable ObamaCare mandates, she suggested. The AMA opposes “skimpier” plans that compete with ObamaCare.

Dr. McAneny stated that “as healers, we will always put the needs of our patients first. We are medicine’s moral compass.”

“How ironic,” states Dr. Orient, “that organized medicine treats the Oath of Hippocrates as outmoded. Its unequivocal prohibition of physician-assisted suicide is based on the belief that physicians are healers, not killers. Moreover, the Hippocratic physician’s concern is the good of the individual patient, not population health or ObamaCare marketplaces.”

A couple of weeks ago, I received my renewal notice for the group health insurance I provide for my office staff. It included a 20 percent increase in premiums. Obamacare continues to be a fraud with annual exorbitant premium increases. It continues to fail the American people from the standpoint of containing costs-- which it arguably never really intended to do.

And the American people continue to be victimized with exploding costs and stifling health care regulation because of the idiocies of the aforementioned media/left complex; and the venality and cowardice exhibited by Republican elected officials and much of organized medicine.