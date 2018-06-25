Supreme Court and "Conservatism"

Robert Peck:

Given the complaints by conservatives about the judiciary, and the constant dire concern for who will make the next Supreme Court appointment, it might surprise you to learn that the U. S. Supreme Court has had a majority of Republican appointees since 1972 (with the exception of 2016 when an unfilled vacancy left the court at equilibrium for a year). In fact, from 1976 through 2009, Republican appointees held a 7-2 majority and even an 8-1 majority for a few years in the early 1990s.

So, what kind of progress has the conservative cause made under the Republican majority court?

1973 - Roe v. Wade: In a 7-2 decision, the Republican majority court ostensibly “legalized” abortion as a constitutionally protected right. Abortion was prohibited by law in every state until 1967.

2003 - Lawrence v. Texas: The court, with a 7-2 Republican majority at the time, voted 6-3 to strike down Texas’ anti-sodomy law, effectively invalidating the anti-sodomy laws that were still in effect in 13 other states. Sodomy was a felony in every state until 1962.

2012 - National Federation of Independent Business v. Sebelius: The court upheld the Affordable Care Act, aka, Obamacare, as being constitutional, effectively conferring on the federal government the newfound power to require Americans to purchase specific private sector products, i.e., health insurance.

2015 - Obergefell v. Hodges: State-level bans on so-called “same-sex marriage” were deemed unconstitutional, resulting in all states now supposedly being required to allow, and recognize, same-sex marriages, despite the U.S. Constitution granting the federal government no jurisdiction in the matter of marriage and the 10thAmendment reserving such matters to the states and the people.

2018 - Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission: The court affirmed the right of homosexuals to obtain same-sex marriage services on an equal footing with others, effectively extending the Obergefell decision that required states to recognize same-sex marriage, into the private realm of requiring individuals and businesses to recognize the same without exception for religious conviction.

Yes, I understand that a Democrat-controlled court would have sought to plunge the country deeper into depravity faster, but the intellectually honest among us owe it to ourselves to take a dispassionate look at the performance of the court and endeavor to put its performance into Biblical and Constitutional perspective.

Losing What We’ve Compromised to Keep

For as long as I can remember, the right has been supporting candidates and a party that do not actually represent the Christian-constitutional-liberty values of traditional conservatism. Conservatives have been asked to compromise their values at every election in the name of beating the Democrat. The right no longer has a vision of victory, but merely of avoiding defeat.

One of my spiritual mentors once said, “What you’re willing to compromise in order to keep, you’ll lose.” If you don’t believe it, just look at that list of Supreme Court decisions again. It tells the story of decades of the right compromising at the ballot box in order to beat the Democrat and get Supreme Court appointments, only to have that very court take away what the right was trying to keep.

It’s actually the spiritual law of sowing and reaping that we’re running into here (Gal 6:7). We’re sowing compromise at the ballot box, and, in return, we’re justly reaping compromised leaders who give away everything we were trying to keep. God and His spiritual laws are not mocked. The right has been on the wrong side of a lot of spiritual laws; this is just one example.

Is there hope for the Christian right?

Yes, of course, if we REPENT!

I have long contended that the problem in America is not the liberal left, but the spiritual-political state of the Christian right. Correcting that begins with recognizing the error of our ways and determining to get ourselves back in line with God - that’s what 2 Chronicles 7:14 is really about.

The church needs repentance, revival, and a spiritual awakening to the reality of God. We need an outpouring through the Holy Spirit of the manifested presence of God that brings a holy reverence, awe, and wonder at the glorious, splendor and excellence of a holy, almighty God. Then, when we, in the fear of the Lord, become fully committed to Him, He will have a people to whom He can show Himself strong (2 Chr 16:9).

Meanwhile, remember, you can’t compromise your way to victory.