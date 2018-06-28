Replacing Anthony Kennedy

Last May, I had posted here encouraging prayer that Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy would retire, and vacate his seat on the Supreme Court.

God answers prayers on His own time. But He is unquestionably good.

Back then, I also stated the following:

If Kennedy retires, the political and cultural left will go berserk. The corrupt media will do everything it can to help them. It will be a very ugly scene in Washington.

This blog does not hazard too many predictions, but that one was simply too obvious. It was low hanging fruit; and it is already coming to fruition. This is a high stakes nomination because it might result in a constitutionist replacing a liberal judicial activist. It would potentially shift the balance of power on the court on some issues-- perhaps most notably on abortion.

Let's presume that President Trump makes a good nomination. What are the chances of a good, constitutional nominee being confirmed when the GOP only has 51 votes in the Senate? We need to consider the following:

We have a number of liberal Republican Senators, including two who are women-- Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins. They will be targeted heavily by the pro-abortion forces. We have a number of NeverTrump male Senators who are eager to hurt Trump's legacy, and others who are not above using extortion to achieve their ends. Think Flake, McCain, Corker, Gardner, etc. In the case of McCain, we have an elderly gentleman with brain cancer, perhaps terminal, who is obdurately holding on to his seat. His availability to vote for the nominee might be limited. A plan had been floated to allow his wife to assume his seat. One wonders whether he proposed this as the only circumstance under which he would resign. The Senate GOP sabotaged the candidacy of Roy Moore this past winter. They willingly sacrificed the Alabama seat to keep Moore out of the Senate. They need that vote right now.

One hopes that Trump and the GOP will weather this storm; and proceed to nominate and confirm a solid, constitutional Supreme Court justice. The issue of abortion alone mandates that they put aside their petty differences and unite.

Abortion is the greatest injustice in American history. Since Roe v. Wade, we have seen 60 million lives taken unjustifiably in the United States because of the profoundly evil institution of legal abortion on demand. This is an injustice that dwarfs slavery in scale and scope.

Mitch McConnell did a good job holding off the nomination of Merrick Garland, and getting Neil Gorsuch confirmed. The removal of the judicial filibuster in the Senate was a critical step.

Even if Trump's nominee gets confirmed, we are going to still have some issues on the court. The Republican justices can be all over the map.

However, this nomination is going to be more challenging than those we have seen in the past. Many of us remember past democratic socialist targeting of GOP Supreme Court nominees. A successful judicial confirmation is going to require unity on the part of the GOP; being willing and able to counter attacks from the media/left complex; and also commitment and intelligence to achieve these objectives. We simply cannot ignore the Republican tendency to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.