Race-Baiter Extraordinaire to Chair Guilford County School Board

An interesting item slipped into the news during the latter part of this week. Progressive Democrat Guilford school board chairman Alan Duncan, after creating considerable wreckage locally, is leaving to inflict similar depredations upon the state Board of Education. And who is taking his place?

Deena Hayes-Greene.

We are going from bad to worse. It is amazing that the democratic socialist majority on the county school board would elect someone who is so divisive.

Hayes-Greene has been a long-term school board member. She used to be known as Deena Hayes. More about that shortly.

Let's recount the sum total of Ms. Hayes-Greene's contributions to the Guilford County School Board. I can think of only two:

She has been the most prominent school board member constantly and strenuously advocating that African-American students who misbehave in school must be shielded from disciplinary measures. This is her signature issue. She has also advocated to be sure that African-American businesses get a certain share of private business generated by the school system. MWBE is her other big issue.

That's it, in a nutshell. The consequences of having no discipline in the school system include an inability to maintain order and a good learning environment in the classroom; and serious safety issues for students, teachers and other staff.

What is her usual occupation? She is a diversity trainer and advocate, as evidenced by this particular link, which lists her as the managing director of the Racial Equity Institute. She is a professional race-baiter.

The Guilford County Board of Education web page says that she is a "community organizer", just like Obama.

A number of years ago, the old Rhinoceros Times ran a couple of stories revealing that Ms. Deena Hayes, then a mere school board member, was involved in a relationship with a gentleman who was getting various business contracts with the Guilford County school system. It was not known whether they were married, or alternatively if they were cohabiting. I seem to remember it was somewhat of a mystery. Now, of course, she is known as Hayes-Greene.

This is the person who is now leading the school system for the entire county. Not just Greensboro, but the entire county.

This happened after Republicans in Raleigh redistricted and made school board races partisan, resulting in a total of four Republicans sitting on the school board. Of course, at least a couple of them are not conservatives, but that is another matter entirely.

In any event-- northwest Greensboro, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Brown Summit, Oak Ridge, Sedgefield, Jamestown, Pleasant Garden, Colfax, Climax, Julian, all the rural parts of Guilford County... meet your new school board chairperson.

My recommendation to parents is that you seek alternatives to the public school system as soon as possible. And the General Assembly in Raleigh ought to consider breaking up the county school system into smaller parts since it is obviously unmanageable. There is no way that Deena Hayes-Greene represents all of Guilford County.