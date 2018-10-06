New Poll Suggests Tragic Future for Country

A Gallup poll this week had some sobering findings regarding how Americans now define morality.

Here are the results in a nutshell:

65% say having a child out of wedlock is morally acceptable;

say having a child out of wedlock is morally acceptable; 67% find gay and lesbian relations morally acceptable;

find gay and lesbian relations morally acceptable; 69% say premarital sex is morally acceptable; and

say premarital sex is morally acceptable; and 42% believe sex between teens is morally acceptable.

The first question must necessarily be what the basis might be of people holding these particular beliefs. From where do they learn their lessons regarding morality?

The obvious response is the mainstream media... which is uniquely unqualified to guide people on such questions. But other institutions share culpability.

One common thread, of course, is that folks who harbor such beliefs do not care one iota regarding the best interests of children. They are ethically confused; and fail to see and understand the problems associated with these positions.

Children are the main casualties of sexual liberationism; but men and women also suffer in various ways.

Several major groups have deleterious influence over folks' perceptions on such matters. Liberal mainline Protestantism has largely undergone a moral collapse during recent decades; and has had exceedingly poor leadership. Contemporary Judaism is essentially a made-up religion-- a cult-- based upon the meandering interpretations of the rabbinical fraternity over many centuries. The atheistic/agnostic crowd also has some degree of influence, especially within the education establishment.

People of nominal faith, who are born into certain religious traditions but who do not actively practice their faith, are particularly vulnerable to the influence of various snake oil peddlers.

Of course, there is probably some overlap among these various groups described above.

But the media has especially done considerable damage with respect to influencing perceptions in a negative manner. The media has essentially exploited our predisposition toward sinfulness, and pushed us in this direction. It is now outright trash.

Let's recall that former Vice President Joe Biden correctly described the outsized influence of the Jewish community in media. Given the fact that one of the chief core values of contemporary Judaism is sexual liberationism, it only makes sense that the product of media is precisely what it is. The progressive march through the institutions-- i.e., the Gramscian approach-- and the Frankfurt School are all reflected in the media content we had been force-fed over many decades. The worldview propagaged by the media is essentially a contemporary Jewish worldview.

I believe that the percentages quoted above in the Gallup poll explain, at least in part, why the Republican Party has run away from matters regarding family and the LGBT agenda. The Republicans know how intensely the media views these issues; and accordingly do not think they merit taking any political risks. Some Republicans are likely also influenced heavily (and negatively) by the forces described above. Paradoxically, they have supported the various welfare state programs that contributed to the breakdown of the family, even while they claim to advocate limited government, fiscal responsibility and family values.

This all comes down to worldview; and the American people have unfortunately been indoctrinated by precisely the wrong influences. This will be very difficult to reverse. Godly leadership is very important; but it is regrettably in very short supply.

We can only hope there will be a great awakening on the part of the American people. Otherwise, our kids and grandkids face a very tragic future... and the country does also.