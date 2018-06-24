NC State Government Possesses Medical Records of 4.8 Million NC Residents

The North Carolina Medical Society stated a few weeks ago that our state government holds the medical records of 4.8 million people. Here is the statement:

Currently, NC HealthConnex houses 4.8 million unique patient records, allowing providers to access their patients’ comprehensive records across multiple providers, and review consolidated lists of items including labs, diagnoses, allergies and medications.

NC HealthConnex is a part of state government. It is run by the North Carolina Health Information Exchange Authority. The state requires that health care facilities and providers that participate with the State Employee Health Plan or with Medicaid must send their medical records electronically to the state. This requirement arose as a consequence of legislation passed by Republicans in Raleigh.

Yes, it was passed by elected officials who are part of the "conservative, limited government party".

Medical confidentiality and patient privacy used to be regarded as extremely important within the health care industry. Now, however, these previously cherished, historic ethical principles have been tossed away with the trash. A socialist ethic is being forced upon the industry by Republicans; and it seems nearly all players are acquiescing for various reasons.

There is no public outrage, unlike the recent family separation nonsense at the border. The media largely have not touched the issue of our government-- in a massive abuse of power that violates the constitution-- taking and holding our supposedly confidential medical records.

These records will be available to numerous parties; and if the national trend holds true, approximately one-third of these records will be hacked.

To find out if the health care facilities and/or practices you use are turning over their records to the government, you can click here.