NC AG Josh Stein's Latest Ethno-Lawsuit: Flaming Hypocrite Grants Constitutional Rights to Illegal Aliens

It was reported today that North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has joined with 17 other democratic socialist attorneys general to sue President Trump over the issue of family separations at the border.

Stein asserts that these illegal aliens crossing the border possess constitutional rights; and that these rights are being violated. Is it not wonderful that he is granting constitutional rights to illegals?

This is the latest in a series of lawsuits-of-the-month filed against Trump and joined by Stein.

It is quite ironic that Stein is assiduously attempting to keep our borders porous and virtually nonexistent. Several months ago, he was joining with General Assembly Republicans to push limitations on opiate prescriptions written by physicians for North Carolina patients. The pretext for this big-government approach was the epidemic of heroin overdoses affecting our state.

And now, it appears that the approach Stein advocates-- increased control of physician prescribing-- may be increasing heroin deaths by driving patients to the underground drug markets.

Stein claims to be concerned about heroin overdoses, but he is utterly unwilling to assure that border security is being maintained. In fact, he undermines border security with lawsuits such as this. And with insufficient border security, heroin moves across the border with relative ease, killing oodles of American citizens.

The drug cartels in Mexico, such as the Sinaloa cartel, started distributing heroin to a greater extent when democratic socialist states began to legalize marijuana. And of course, on the issue of those states legalizing marijuana, Stein has remained fairly silent even though it is a contributor. But he successfully pushed to tie the hands of physicians.

Last fall, he visited a local synagogue in Greensboro, and "passionately invoked his Jewish heritage of fighting injustice and protecting rights of all citizens" according to a Facebook post written by Ivan Cutler. Last year, I argued here that his legal moves and his activism on matters such as this are a reflection of his contemporary Jewish worldview. Cutler seems to confirm this. And in fact, the academician Kevin MacDonald has documented with extensive research the fact that the American Jewish community for many decades advocated increased immigration from non-Western countries to enhance their own ethnic self-interest, and their own power relative to that of Americans of European ancestry. Stein continues to appear to be entirely within that well-established tradition.



He is very well-spoken with a smooth tongue. But he deceived the people of North Carolina when he ran to become Attorney General. He gave no inkling that this type of litigation was going to be his emphasis. The people of North Carolina chose Donald Trump by a large margin with a complete understanding of his position on immigration; and Stein is attempting to subvert that choice.

But it turns out that Stein is also a flaming hypocrite because he claims to be concerned about heroin overdoses but proceeds to undermine border security.



Addendum: A Facebook commenter expresses the wish that concern would be expressed for actual citizens. But in fact, that is another instance of hypocrisy, because an affectation of concern for North Carolina citizens had been shared; but Stein's activism in the courts seeks to assure that job opportunities will go to illegals, and that wages for NC citizens will be held down.

It is also interesting that Stein does not express any criticism of the strong borders maintained by the nation of Israel, where extensive border walls and fencing are present.