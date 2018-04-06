Masterpiece Cakeshop Case: Implications for the Raleigh GOP and the Religious Left

I have read a number of analyses of the Masterpiece Cakeshop ruling today. The opinions range from some representing that the ruling is a clear victory for the Christian baker, to others representing that the ruling merely chastises the defendants for speaking of the baker in a hostile fashion. The implication is that, if the members of the Colorado Civil Rights Commission had merely refrained from expressing their personal feelings, then they could have stripped the plaintiff of his religious liberty.

Nearly all observers, however, feel that the ruling kicks the can down the road on some of the most important questions.

We cannot ignore the absurdity of orthodox Christians having to fight in court for their religious liberty. After all, same-sex marriage is a bogus "right" that was politically manufactured by the U.S. Supreme Court; whereas religious liberty is enshrined in our founding documents. To suggest that the prerogatives of those pursuing services connected to same-sex marriage ought to override the exercise of religious liberty is outright bizarre. But this debate also is illustrative of the evil that has overtaken our legal and political classes.

Why are we needing to have this discussion? In part, because the GOP failed its Christian conservative base. It failed to prevent the Obergefell decision from happening even though judicial activism had been discussed and recognized literally for decades. And it failed to pass definitive religious liberty legislation that would shield orthodox Christians from persecution.

Here in North Carolina, such an attempt was made in the form of HB2. But under intense pressure from the corrupt media and the equally corrupt corporate community, the GOP relented and reversed course. The repeal of this bill is a huge stain on contemporary North Carolina political history. It revealed for all to see the massive cowardice of the GOP caucus in the North Carolina House and the North Carolina Senate. But it also revealed their intense focus on their own political interests.

They made the decision to repeal HB2 in part based upon the hope that the Supreme Court would fix their political problem for them by assuring religious liberty. But this ruling does not even remotely get them off the hook. The issue remains.

Another reason we are having this discussion also must be stated. Orthodox Christians were set up for persecution by those within the religious left. This includes prevailing voices within liberal mainline Protestantism, contemporary Judaism and certain black churches and denominations. When these parties began to advocate-- and in many cases, even push-- same-sex marriage, they were essentially also advocating that orthodox Christians be persecuted.

It was bad enough that they were embracing depravity and heresy. But they unapologetically were quite willing to betray orthodox Christians... largely because their own religion is severely compromised.

Before Obergefell, they uniformly insisted that same-sex marriage would not threaten Christians' religious liberty. Almost immediately after the Obergefell decision, however, they did a complete about-face, and suddenly began to moan and groan about "discrimination" against same-sex couples.

Very conveniently, same-sex couples had begun to visit the business establishments of certain Christians, and set them up for persecution. This happened almost immediately after Obergefell also. The LGBT community was quite intent on ruining the lives and businesses of these Christians. And they found willing accomplices within various governmental entities.

This is something we must never forget. The folks on the religious left are clearly our enemies.

Jesus Christ commands that we love our enemies, and forgive them. We must try to do this. But we must never forget that they are, in fact, our enemies. When they openly advocate for our persecution, that is something that cannot be forgotten.

This is not, by any means, over.