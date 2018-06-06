« Italy's Nationalist Turn | Main

06/06/2018

It's Official! How to Jump on Board with the Constitution Party

Today, the North Carolina State Board of Elections voted to allow the Constitution Party of North Carolina to field candidates on the ballot starting this year. This is the culmination of a years-long effort to achieve ballot access.

The Constitution Party has essential core values and/or principles which include sanctity of life; religious freedom; traditional family; private property rights; pro-second amendment; anti-socialism; national sovereignty; states' rights; liberty; the Bill of Rights and the Constitution itself. 

It is now possible to change your voter registration; attend our nominating convention; and run for office as a Constitution Party nominee.

To change your voter registration, you can print out a voter registration form, complete it, and mail it to your county board of elections. Alternatively, you can call your county board of elections. Contact information for all the county boards is found here. The online voter registration form linked above does not yet list the Constitution Party, so you would need to write it in the space marked "Other".

If you agree with our core values and principles and would like to check us out, a great opportunity is to attend our nominating convention in Charlotte on Saturday, June 16. Please RSVP. Information is found here.

Finally, if you might be interested in running for office, please contact our chairman or vice-chairman. A vetting process is required, and all of your supporting documents are due by June 12. A description of our mandatory vetting process is found here.

We have had discussions with candidates who are interested in running for Congress, the North Carolina General Assembly, county commissioner and county sheriff. We hope to have a number of candidates on the ballot this year. 

