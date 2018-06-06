Italy's Nationalist Turn

Srdja Trifkovic, Chronicles:

Dr. Jankovic points out that the formation of Italy’s new government was preceded on May 27 by an unprecedented attempt by Euro-oligarchs to suspend democracy and effectively to disenfranchise the people of Italy:

“Initially, the Troika (the IMF, the European Central Bank and the EU Commission)—assisted by President Emanuel Macron of France and German Chancellor Angela Merkel—advised Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella not to approve the new coalition government...”

Matteo Salvini is the ruling establishment’s particular object of hate, primarily because he dared announce that half a million migrants would be expelled and declared that his immigration policy would be guided by the principle “Italians first!” When he says, “God created man and woman, every child should have a father and a mother, and only father and mother can conceive a child,” liberal fanatics in Italian TV studios and in editorial offices suffer nervous breakdowns.

When Salvini calls the euro “a crime against humanity,” north of the Alps many powerful people cringe. Germany’s Günther Oettinger, the influential European Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources, opined that the markets would teach the Italians not to vote for populists. German Member of European Parliament Markus Ferber went even further and said that the EU Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund may have to “march into Rome” if the 5-Star Movement and League parties push ahead with their proposed program of tax cuts and spending rises...

(More from Dr. Jankovic): "Another member of Lega, Lorenzo Fontana who defines himself as “Catholic and Veronese” from the city of Romeo and Juliet, will take charge of education. He seems intent to reform schools in a way that will return authority to teachers, bring back responsibility to students, and scrutinize moral messages. This is of course another cause for horror on the liberal left..."

In the long run, the oligarchs in Brussels and bankers in Frankfurt now face serious threats on many fronts. Brexit, the new coalition in in Italy, growth of AfD in Germany and popularity of Ciudadanos in Spain, along with a defiant Victor Orban in Hungary and his like-minded colleagues in Poland, herald a new era.

The pressure from trans-Alpine lands will be strong, and the coalition will be hard pressed to stay together. Nevertheless, after seven years it is now at least possible that Italy will no longer be ruled by men who are devoid of popular support, whose sole ideology is power, and who are servile to supranational interest groups in order to enjoy the privileges that come with such servility. The battle will be long, the outcome is not certain, but it is a matter of survival.

As the latest political crisis in Italy reminds us, the cultural roots of the dominant elite are no longer discernible in what they cherish but in what they reject: they hate European nations founded on national and cultural commonalities, with stable constitutions and independent economies. They regard all permanent values and institutions with open animosity, which is why they support the amorphous fluidity of the European Union. And of course they oppose democracy if it produces undesirable outcomes—in this case a government that supports sovereign nationhood and control of borders.