Greensboro's Murder Numbers and How to Fix Them

It was interesting to see the response to the spike in murders that occurred earlier this week in Greensboro.

Fox 8 interviewed the police chief, and a particular captain who asked why people are resorting to gun violence.

The Greensboro News and Record ran a story depicting local "activists" in east Greensboro who met and were reportedly "confounded" by what had been occurring. Understandably, some with connections to those killed have been distraught. Funding an organization of unknown effectiveness was cited as an appropriate response to the murders.

It is curious that we are not seeing a tabulation of the number of murders this year compared with this time during years past. But there is little question that we have far too many.

I have a number of solutions to propose if these folks really want to fix the problem.

1. Reverse the ongoing trend to vilify and malign the police.

Within significant portions of the black community and the media/left complex, there has been a longstanding approach to try to weaken and undermine the police. Some are distraught over the numerous incidents of arresting, jailing and/or imprisoning young black males. Some try to make a huge issue of the manner in which criminals are treated by police in order to score points. Some simply do not want law enforcement to be effective because of the elaborate web of proceeds that are distributed because of drug-related crime. Some are acting out of ethnic/racial self-interest-- within the black community, but also among those within contemporary Judaism who use African-Americans politically for their own purposes.

Attitudes toward authority-- and police in particular-- can be absolutely abysmal.

The fast track to higher murder rates was faciliated locally when a journalist with Triad City Beat apparently gave the New York Times a story about policing approaches in Greensboro. The Times ran the story that ultimately had enormous impact here in Greensboro because of the response of our city council. That news weekly and also the News and Record had also generously covered the grievances that various criminals have with the police, resulting in disciplinary actions against police and/or officers leaving the force; and also financial settlements granted to the criminals.



The signal was unmistakably sent by Mayor Nancy Vaughan and the rest of the Greensboro City Council that proactive policing approaches were not going to be tolerated, and that the police were not going to be supported.

It is no surprise that murders have spiked. The local media and our city council bear considerable responsibility for the murders that are taking place. But the other parties mentioned above share responsibility also.

If you want to reduce the numerous murders that are taking place in Greensboro, proactive policing is an extremely important tool. Aggressive, proactive policing saves lots of black lives-- to the extent that it is permitted. This type of policing saved enormous numbers of African-American lives in New York City where it was heavily implemented; but other places also.

Folks also need to reconsider their fundamental attitudes toward authority and the police; and understand the ill motives of those who have been stirring this pot for many decades.

2. Achieve border security.

Many of the murders taking place are drug-related. Making efforts to achieve border security would reduce the flow of drugs throughout the entire country, and consequently reduce the number of murders. But much of the black community ironically has been aligned politically with those who want open borders. This, of course, is self-defeating. If you want less illegal drugs and drug-related murders, you need to support those who want secure borders. Those candidates and elected officials are not generally found within the modern Democratic Party.

3. Reverse the culture of early sexual activity, promiscuity, fatherlessness and welfare dependence.

Within significant portions of the black community, we have seen multiple generations born and raised out of wedlock. There has been considerable acceptance of early sexual activity among teens and out-of-wedlock parenting. Rates of fatherlessness and various types of welfare dependency have been much too high. The easy availability of various types of welfare benefits makes it much easier for young women to make the decision to become sexually active, and to attempt to raise kids without a committed father and husband. These are the ideal conditions in which crime percolates. Young men who lack the example and discipline provided by a good father who is present continuously in the home are at much greater risk of being involved in violent crime.

If you want to reverse violent crime in these communities, you also need to fix the culture. That means that all of the cultural programming needs to be reversed. Don't have sex out of wedlock. Discourage early sexual activity. Monitor and supervise your kids. Don't think it is acceptable to have kids out of wedlock, and to raise kids fatherless, because it is not. Fathers need to be present in the home; and to help raise and discipline their kids. These men need to be the husband of one wife, and the responsible father of their kids. These kinds of attitudes need to become much more prevalent to make violent crime less common.

The various types of welfare benefits available need to be curtailed and reformed dramatically, because they are the lifeblood of the culture of fatherlessness. The welfare benefits indirectly cause the murders.

If these folks in east Greensboro are truly concerned about these murders, they need to confront and fix the pathologies within their own communities. But they also need to rethink culturally and politically various past decisions that arguably have contributed to the current situation.