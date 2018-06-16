Constitution Party Nominates Ten Candidates to Run for Elective Office in North Carolina

The Constitution Party of North Carolina had its first nominating convention earlier today. Ten candidates for public office were nominated to run.

These include the following:

Tony Keech who will be running for County Sheriff in Beaufort County against Republican Ernie Coleman and Al J. Whitney, the Democrat;

Kevin Hayes who will be running for North Carolina House District 4 against Republican Jimmy Dixon in eastern North Carolina;

Mark Crowe who will be running for North Carolina House District 42 around Fayetteville against Democrat Marvin Lucas and Republican Daniel Travieso;

Allen Poindexter who will be running for North Carolina House District 90 around Mount Airy and Surry County against Republican Sarah Stevens and also Democrat John Wiles;

Stuart Collins who will be running for North Carolina Senate District 37 in Charlotte against Democrat Jeff Jackson and Republican Nora Trotman;

Sharon Hudson who was nominated to run for North Carolina Senate District 41 outside of Charlotte against Republican Jeff Tarte and Democrat Natasha Marcus;

Greg Holt who will be running for Craven County Commissioner District 1 against Tom Mark and Jeff O'Neill;

Jerry Jones who will be running for Greene County Commissioner District 3 against Natasha Sutton;

Peggy Lanier who will be running for Pender County Commissioner District 3 against George Brown; and

David Fallin who will be running for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 7th congressional district around Wilmington and the eastern stretch of I-40 against Republican David Rouzer and Democrat Kyle Horton.

It should be noted that the party had a very narrow time window to identify and nominate candidates. We were only approved as a state party a couple of weeks ago by the State Board of Elections; and our candidates apparently must file to run by the end of the month in order to run in the fall elections. We hope to be able to build and grow the party as each year passes.