Brazenly Unethical Conduct at NC State Board of Elections

Yesterday, I had reported here that the General Assembly's override of Governor Cooper's veto of "sore loser" legislation would potentially affect nominations the Constitution Party of North Carolina had already submitted to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (SBOE).

Today, we learned that SBOE staff had decided that three of our candidates cannot run for office even though an "ex post facto" law was being applied in flagrant violation of the United States Constitution. When we advised them that this is illegal, the staff basically told us that we can sue the Board if we didn't like the outcome.

There has also been a recent pattern of Board non-responsiveness to inquiries and phone calls and questions. They are supposed to act as a resource to provide good customer service to North Carolina citizens, but they don't seem to care.

I do not know whether there are Republican "plants" on the SBOE staff.

It is extremely disappointing to witness this level of corruption within North Carolina state government.