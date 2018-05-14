Will GOP County Commissioners Give Skip What He Demands on MWBE? An Alternative Proposal

The Rhino Times reports that Skip Alston is demanding that Guilford County hire a full-time director for Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprises (MWBE). This is a racial set-aside program that has become institutionalized within local government.

The county commissioners' board is Republican-controlled. It will be interesting to see whether the Republican commissioners capitulate and give Skip what he demands. The Rhino article suggests that they might have made noises in this direction at the commissioners' annual board retreat a couple of months ago.

Is it the official position of the Republican Party to support racial set-aside programs?

If so, I hope they are also planning to start up a new White Male-owned Business Enterprise program (WMBE). This particular group has been marginalized and dispossessed for some time at the hands of an establishment that routinely throws preferences toward women and minorities. Anyone who has been paying attention knows that this group is routinely being victimized in the corporate world.

All it would take is one Republican county commissioner to expand MWBE in Guilford County... as long as a vote on Skip's demand is permitted. Can we reasonably expect that the Republicans will exhibit unity, and hold the line against this nonsense?