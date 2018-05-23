What the Republican NCGA Should Do in Response to the Constitution Party

The Daily Haymaker reports that North Carolina General Assembly Republicans in Raleigh are considering legislation that would prohibit a primary election's "sore loser" from running on a different party line in the fall election. The blog post highlights the movement to "draft" Rep. Beverly Boswell-- a conservative NCGA Republican incumbent who recently lost her primary to an establishment challenger-- to run for the same office as the Constitution Party nominee.

We are, to some extent, counting our chickens before they are hatched. The State Board of Elections has not yet certified the Constitution Party's petition effort, and guaranteed it a place on the ballot.

I have a proposal for the NCGA GOP. Instead of focusing on "sore loser" legislation, let's look at the bigger picture.

Right now in the state of North Carolina, a candidate cannot run as the endorsee of two political parties simultaneously, at least according to my understanding. That is unfortunate, because a discrete minority of Republican nominees will also qualify for the Constitution Party endorsement.

I think the General Assembly ought to amend the state's election laws to allow candidates to run as the nominee of more than one party.

This could potentially be quite important during the 2020 election season.

Let's assume the Constitution Party attains ballot access. The law states that we can only remain on the ballot if we run a candidate for governor, and that candidate receives a certain percentage of the vote. We must run a candidate for governor if we have any hope of retaining ballot access.

I do not know with certainty whether Dan Forest would qualify for the Constitution Party endorsement, or whether he would be inclined to pursue it. He would have to undergo our vetting process, and pledge to adhere to our core principles. Having two endorsements would help him; and not having the two endorsements would potentially hurt his candidacy.



Changing the law regarding multiple party endorsements would also help other Republican nominees whose worldview and program are consistent with those of the Constitution Party.



"Sore Loser" legislation would be explicitly intended and designed to limit freedom. But my suggestion would enhance freedom by giving political parties more options, and enhancing the likelihood that conservative, liberty-loving candidates can prevail.