05/15/2018

We Did It: Constitution Party Has Required Signatures to Appear on NC Ballot

The details are here.

For the very first time, it appears that voters in North Carolina will be able to support a political party-- and its candidates-- that support limited-government, constitutional conservatism; that are fully committed to important social conservative objectives including life, traditional marriage and religious liberty; and that also support national sovereignty, and all it entails, including secure national borders and the avoidance of damaging international agreements and trade deals.

The petitions must now be physically delivered to the State Board of Elections office where the staff there must take final administrative action. (The process is that the county boards must check the petitions first, and then they are mailed to the state party. What appears on the State Board of Elections website now reflects signatures already verified by the county boards.)

We have signatures from all 100 North Carolina counties.

I want to salute the party's leadership, and also the network of volunteers and donors we have had throughout the state who have supported this effort.

For the very first time, North Carolina voters apparently have a good choice. We eagerly await final action from the State Board of Elections.

Addendum: The Daily Haymaker has more.

