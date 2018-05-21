The State of Journalism

Lee Sillars, Touchstone:

(H)ow's that "professional" approach to journalism working these days? Conservatives and Christians have long complained about the news media's failure to meet supposed professional standards. Lately the major media have doubled down on their liberal bias, putting out sloppy, clueless, and at times deranged coverage of religious liberty, gender issues, and President Trump. Their professional orientation, which is focused on credentials and legitimacy, encourages groupthink and arrogance. All this has left the public with the same regard for reporters as it has for lawyers and roadkill...

The professional approach introduced useful concepts, but journalism is more than standards and practices. It requires the talents of a storyteller, a historian, a philosopher, and a theologian; it requires a love of language and a commitment to truth; it is, in short, an exercise of the moral imagination...

Over time, journalists developed a cluster of standards, including accuracy, balance, fairness, non-partisanship, detachment, and attribution of sources, whose application would demonstrate a reporter's commitment to objectivity. To be considered reliable by the whole community, publications needed to convey the impression of neutrality and to attain the reputation of an honest broker of information. So by the 1950s, objectivity had become a kind of shibboleth. Explicit interpretation was relegated to the op-ed page, and only "objective" reporters were allowed to write news.

In short, reflecting a naïve empiricism common in the early 1900s, the industry imported a caricature of the scientific method as an ideal way to bolster the credibility of news, and professionalization locked it into place—for a while...

(A)sk journalists if they're telling the "truth," and many won't know how to answer. In surveys, vast majorities of respondents doubt or deny that transcendent truth exists and is knowable. For some, journalism is simply an expression of power. Consequently, support among journalists for "objectivity" has softened over the past decade to the point where a New York Times pundit conceded in 2016 that in covering Trump, a uniquely "dangerous" figure, reporters have chosen to "throw out the textbook"...

The question is, by which understanding of the moral order does a journalist interpret a given event? When, say, the Washington Post runs a fawning story about a gay couple renting a womb to obtain a child, it interprets the event based on particular beliefs about the nature of marriage, sex, and procreation that are favorable to the gay couple's actions. In so doing, the paper also implies that any interpretation of the moral order that would be unfavorable to the couple's actions is itself immoral...

Journalistic "bias" reflects the reporter's understanding of humanity's story as much as it does his ideology. Most mainstream reporters, for example, write as though humans are purely material beings that evolved by chance yet somehow are progressing toward a higher, better, more just future. Events have no inherent meaning apart from the meaning society "constructs" for them, and transcendent standards of morality don't exist at all...

Here's an example: Most American media cover "transgenderism" in terms of political rights, focusing on the legislative and judicial efforts on both sides, while also noting the backlash against those who defy liberal orthodoxy (that sexual identity is a construct that can be changed at will)...

(I)t might be better for conservative and Christian journalists and audiences to put their efforts into building and supporting news media outlets that have a moral imagination. There are challenges to doing so, certainly. New technology and other factors have seriously disrupted the news industry, and few young Christians seem inclined toward a career so widely reviled in churches and conservative circles. But with disruption comes opportunity; there has always been and will always be a market for truthful, original, and compelling news, and for talented people to produce it. The chance to make a difference is staring us in the face.