« Raleigh GOP: Ruthless Efficiency When it Serves Their Interests | Main

05/31/2018

Sale of News and Record Property is Likely Going to Cost Taxpayers Lots of Money

The sale of the News and Record building on East Market St. in Greensboro likely has elicited considerable interest locally. The building, which is undoubtedly akin to a ghost town at this point, will ultimately not survive. The suspicion is that some type of mixed commercial/residential development will replace it.

The parking garage/hotel proposal on Elm St. which will cost taxpayers $30 million likely added value to the nearby News and Record property. It only makes sense that our corrupt local machine politics would have delivered for its corporate media enablers.

During recent years, large scale developments have tended not to occur downtown without major taxpayer subsidies. This will almost surely be the case when the former News and Record site is developed. One can almost visualize Matheny, various development interests, city council members, city staff and others salivating at the prospect of turning over tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to develop the site. After all, why should this property be any different? Crony socialism is our guiding light in Greensboro.

It is regarded as exceedingly important to push development-- by throwing tens of millions of taxpayer dollars at various proposals-- in a vicinity where it would never occur spontaneously, in an organic fashion.

If you live in Greensboro, get ready for the next installment in a series. The taxpayer doesn't even have a chance.

Posted at 10:14 PM |

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

About

Subscribe to this blog's feed

Archives

Blog powered by Typepad