Raleigh GOP: Ruthless Efficiency When it Serves Their Interests

It was interesting to see that a North Carolina Senate committee passed a "sore loser" bill that would prevent candidates who had been defeated in primaries from running on another party line during the general election. This bill was quickly developed in response to the prospect that the Constitution Party would gain ballot access; and that conservatives defeated during primary season would switch parties and run in the general election.

It is very interesting to see the ruthless efficiency with which this bill has been advanced.

For some reason, I can't recall the Raleigh GOP during recent years demonstrating the same level of efficiency passing bills that would consistently:

Cut spending at the state level in a decisive fashion

Eliminate the state income tax

Fight for the state's sovereignty against an out-of-control federal judiciary

Assert the 10th Amendment on behalf of North Carolina citizens

Dismantle the enormous welfare state administered in Raleigh

Strengthen legally the traditional two-parent family unit within the state

Protect the religious liberty of North Carolina citizens (in fact, they repealed HB 2!)

Fight statism and incremental socialism

Enhance and extend gun rights

Unleash truly free markets in health care within the state

In fact, we have seen none of these things happen consistently during recent years. Our ever-careful, oh-so-politically-correct GOP in Raleigh has produced virtually nothing of value since the leadership in the House changed hands three years ago.

But they can very quickly-- indeed, almost instantaneously-- pass "sore loser" legislation when it suits their political interests.

The contrast is quite telling when we consider all the things they haven't done.