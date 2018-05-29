Last Chance: A Call for Candidates

Tomorrow (Wednesday) is a momentous day. It is expected that the Constitution Party of NC will deliver its petitions to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE). Given the fact that the county boards have already certified many more than we actually need under the law, we expect that the NCSBE will designate us as a recognized political party eligible to place candidates on the ballot.

Accordingly, we hope to run candidates for the fall election this year. This will potentially include candidates for congressional seats, the North Carolina General Assembly and local races.

If you are a constitutional conservative who agrees with the core values of the Constitution Party, and are interested in running, we would like to hear from you.

The party has a required vetting process. We plan to hold a nominating convention in Charlotte on Saturday, June 16-- depending, of course, on the NCSBE properly doing its job once it receives the petitions from us. Interested constitutional conservatives are welcome to attend the convention-- but please RSVP.

All the required information for the vetting process is found here. Explicit instructions inform prospective candidates of all the requirements. The deadline is Tuesday, June 12. I also recommend that interested prospective candidates contact our Chairman or Vice-Chairman to discuss the matter. Information on how to reach them is found on the website.

This is an exciting time for North Carolina constitutional conservatives who believe in limited government, the sanctity of life, the traditional family, religious liberty, the Second Amendment and national sovereignty. We now have the opportunity to support candidates who truly share our values.