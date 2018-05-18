« Did Raleigh GOP Fan the Flames Dealing with Teachers? | Main

Incentives for Apple Being Brewed in Raleigh May Disproportionately Reward Foreign Workers

The news was abuzz this week with the fact that Governor Cooper had met with Apple's CEO in Raleigh; and that Republican leaders were busy reshaping the corporate incentives (or corporate welfare) packages being offered.

What were some of the big selling points? That corporations would only have to bring 3,000 jobs; and this number could not be filled by foreign workers with H-1B visas.

Let's think about the Apple proposal which promises to bring 10,000 jobs to the Triangle metropolitan area.

Breitbart has reported some of the most interesting research on the tech industry's hiring patterns. Recent data they shared suggest that 71% of the tech workers in Silicon Valley are foreign-born; and 50 percent in other tech-heavy areas nearby. They reported that 70 percent of these foreign workers tend to come from India. Those are astonishing numbers.

The tech jobs will represent the bulk of the best-paying jobs Apple would bring to North Carolina. If the corporation is bringing 10,000 jobs, and only 3,000 need to be filled with Americans, that gives the company enormous slack to bring in loads of tech workers from places like India and communist China. And these jobs would tend to be the highest-paying. By bringing in foreign workers, Apple would not have to pay nearly as much in wages; and would have a fairly captive population working for them with fewer options. They would hire Americans mainly for the lower-level support jobs.

This class of foreign workers represents what Breitbart has called an "overlord" class because they tend to be have higher positions within the company than many of the American workers. The American workers, in many cases, work for the foreign workers.

This is a big problem for many of the STEM graduates from public and private colleges and universities in North Carolina. They were lured to the STEM fields with the promise that these jobs are plentiful, and that they pay well. But politicians from both major parties serving corporate interests-- and diversity-mongers within the democratic socialist coalition-- are determined to make sure that foreign workers can easily fill these jobs.

The main political issue, of course, is that North Carolina taxpayers' money is being used to recruit companies that will hire foreign workers preferentially over Americans. That is a huge problem for economic reasons, but also for cultural and political reasons. Will these foreign workers feel loyal to the American system, and to our country's traditions and heritage? Is it right that they should be reaping the benefits of some of the most rewarding jobs being created?

We need to recall that the state of North Carolina granted incentive monies last year to recruit Infosys to the Triangle. This is another company that is especially notorious for filling positions with foreign workers-- and we paid for it.

I think the politicians in Raleigh need to do something radically different. The best thing would be to forsake incentives completely. But if incentives are going to be used, our representatives in Raleigh need to make sure the company is going to be hiring American workers preferentially and consistently-- and that includes hiring for the best jobs that will be available.

