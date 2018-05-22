Impeach Obama?

A fascinating article at WND raises the spectre of impeaching Barack Obama. Judicial Watch has apparently floated this idea.
Say what?
In fact, there appears to be a precedent for impeaching someone after he no longer holds public office.
What justifies impeaching Obama? According to Judicial Watch, it appears likely that Obama would have been advised of-- and approved-- the counter-intelligence/ spy operations against Donald Trump when he was running for the presidency. Tom Fitton says Obama deserves to be impeached to a much greater extent than Trump.
I overall agree with that assessment.
Of course, that would require courageous action by congressional Republicans-- a group that, in terror-stricken fashion, perpetually and collectively runs away from their own shadows.
But it seems that, every day, we learn more that justifies impeaching Obama.
