Did Raleigh GOP Fan the Flames Dealing with Teachers?

It has been a huge, ugly spectacle. Tens of thousands of teachers abandoning their work responsibilities and the children under their charge to march in Raleigh for More Money. Numerous school districts shedding the illusion of adult responsibility, and canceling classes so that teachers can use their personal days when attending the demonstrations. Hundreds of thousands of parents scrambling to arrange care of their kids in view of the abrupt closing of the schools.

The coverage by the media/left complex has been nearly breathless.

Never mind the facts. Whether we agree with it or not, the GOP in Raleigh has raised teacher pay numerous times since they took control of the General Assembly seven years ago. The democratic socialists before them had been extremely stingy with teacher pay. The education establishment gave the Democrats a pass; and has continuously leaned on the Republicans.

There has been much discussion about whether the North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) is a union, and if this work stoppage can be categorized as a strike. Some have maintained that public sector unions in North Carolina are illegal. I do not think, however, that is true. Instead, it is collective bargaining with public sector unions that is illegal, according to my recollection.

Nonetheless, the GOP did, in fact, give them a series of pay raises. And yesterday, Phil Berger announced yet another-- a 6.2% raise.

Raleigh Republicans have run for reelection on the issue of granting pay raises to teachers. It is almost as if they were attempting to innoculate themselves from attack by handing them money. And yet, they still got this monstrous event thrown at them. Buying the education establishment off did not satiate them. Instead, it emboldened them further. They know the Republicans are scared to death of them.

Conservatives justifiably tend to have numerous issues with the traditional public school system, which is tightly controlled by progressives in spite of Republican control in Raleigh. In fact, the stridency of the progressive establishment controlling the schools has increased under Republican rule.

But nobody seems to be fighting for the taxpayer.