Constitution Party Anticipates Nominating Candidates for 2018 Election Cycle

The Constitution Party of North Carolina now has 625 more signatures verified than are needed under the law to qualify for ballot access; and signatures are still apparently being counted. We are waiting for the county Boards of Elections to finish returning the petitions to us; and then we must deliver them to the State Board of Elections in Raleigh. The state board then, barring the unforeseen, will certify us as a fully recognized political party empowered to run candidates for public office with a dedicated place on the ballot.

The cascade of various required deadlines is extremely tight; but we hope to run candidates for public office this year assuming everything falls into place as planned.

We have a vetting procedure to screen candidates, all of whom must participate in an application process. It includes a requirement to pledge adherence to the party's core values. The party website lays out the application requirements. We anticipate that we will have a nominating convention in Charlotte on Saturday, June 16.

Several notable folks have inquired, or have otherwise become affiliated with the party. Some even assisted us with the petition-gathering effort.

Some other conservative Republicans who have become disenchanted with the GOP might be tempted to check us out. They are welcome to do so. However, they must also understand that there are some key differences between the Republican Party and the Constitution Party. For instance, we prioritize such matters as traditional marriage, religious liberty and the pro-life issue. In addition, we stand for secure borders and national sovereignty; and we tend to oppose international agreements that subordinate our sovereignty, or unite our economy with those of other countries. We are therefore deeply suspicious of trade agreements; and oppose excessive/illegal immigration.

We unapologetically stand in favor of liberty including the entire Bill of Rights; and we oppose socialism. We regard constitutional conservatism as extremely important. We tend to favor a less interventionist foreign policy and military stance than the Republicans. The GOP is functionally neoconservative; but the Constitution Party is not.

The GOP is conflicted on many of these matters, and in many cases has gone the wrong way completely. We are differentiated from the GOP on these issues.

Any Republican who approaches the Constitution Party needs to understand these differences. Unlike the GOP, we do not wink and nod when elected officials deviate from the party platform. We take our party's core values seriously.

The November elections represent an opportunity to "dip our toes in the water". We do not even remotely expect to run candidates in every race or in every district this year. We are just getting started; and will need to see what materializes.

There are going to be trials and glitches, especially since we are starting out new. But we overall think this undertaking is entirely worth all the effort.