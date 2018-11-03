What Mayor Nancy Vaughan Would Do if She Were Truly Interested in Reducing Gun Violence

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan's extended journey in the direction of the extreme left continued this past week as she announced her intention to discontinue gun shows at the Greensboro Coliseum. The city council will be discussing this matter in the near future; but it appears the decision has already been made.

The stated concern is over potential gun violence in the wake of the tragic incident in south Florida. But politicians respond with alacrity to media drumbeats. This is often the basis of policy-making.

Since she joined the city's democratic socialists, she also became their most visible elected official-- and perhaps their highest ranking in Guilford County. In this capacity, she has access to other elected officials within their coalition, and presumably considerable influence with them. This is of great importance when we discuss reducing gun violence.

If she truly wanted to reduce the numbers of injuries and homicides in Guilford County due to guns, she would take at least several steps:

1. She should maintain competent control over security when the city is responsible for guns on its premises: Many citizens will recall that more than forty guns were stolen at the last gun show at the Coliseum. This happened because the city under Vaughan's leadership did not competently manage security there. To the extent that the Greensboro Police Department stores guns at its facilities, this also requires competent security.

2. She should stop undermining the police for her own political benefit: Vaughan has graciously sought and received support from two black PAC's in town, both of which are anti-police to varying degrees. She scores points with them when she ties the hands of police officers when they attempt proactive policing; and when she makes police more reticent to act by focusing on alleged wrongdoing when they must interact with awful criminals in the course of their work. She also scores points taking these approaches with the local democratic socialist media including the News and Record and Triad City Beat. But it is very important to note that she is directly responsible for the increase in homicides in Greensboro because of her actions in connection with policing. She needs to reverse course if she truly wants gun violence to decrease.

3. She ought to direct the black PAC's and the elected officials within the Simkins PAC to stop undermining the police: She ought to use her influence with them to explain that the collective approach they had undertaken together has caused many young black men locally to be injured or killed by people with guns. These PAC's have had disproportionate influence over the Greensboro City Council.

4. She ought to direct those with elected and appointed positions within the local criminal justice system to reject revolving doors justice: In south Florida, the young mass murderer had multiple encounters with law enforcement and/or other parts of the criminal justice system, but nothing was done. Insufficient law enforcement and criminal justice efforts allow criminal behavior to worsen and become more emboldened. Everyone in the system needs to take their jobs seriously instead of looking for reasons to let criminals off the hook. She needs to communicate with the police chief, the DA's office and local judges that the city wants effective criminal justice so that we are not nurturing killers.

5. She ought to intervene with the democratic socialists on the county school board that she wants effective discipline in the schools, and the involvement of law enforcement when student behavior warrants it: Another unfortunate aspect of the Florida situation is that the local schools were acquiescing with the great Obama's demands to reduce minority students' interactions with law enforcement. This directly enabled the mass murderer to escape the attention of authorities. Many of the Democratic members of the school board are precisely on Obama's wavelength on this issue. In fact, this is Deena Hayes' signature issue. Amos Quick also made this a huge issue when he served on the school board. But the influence of the black PAC's on the school board also must be examined. Vaughan ought to tell all of them they are horribly wrong-headed, and that they are potentially incubating killers within the school system when they exculpate inexcusable behavior.

It has been estimated that 300 million guns are circulating in the United States. The city council presumably is going to stop the gun shows at the Coliseum. But the city is going to continue to wrestle with excessive gun violence unless the political culture of which Ms. Vaughan is part acknowledges its complicity in this situation, and reverses course.