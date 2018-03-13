Ted Budd Gets Positive National Attention While Country Waits for Burr

Congressman Ted Budd has taken a principled stand against a major pork project for the New York/ New Jersey region. It is the massive Gateway transportation project between New Jersey and Manhattan. The most recent estimated cost is nearly $30 billion.

Federal tranportation projects are unconstitutional. That includes all the federally funded interstate highways in North Carolina. Road and bridge construction are not authorized federal activities under Article I, Section 8 of the constitution.

Trump, despite his roots in New York, is opposed to the project; and Ted Budd has taken a leadership role opposing it in the House. In fact, Budd has received national attention because of this effort. It is essentially a Chuck Schumer project.

Readers should note that Schumer has refused to compromise on even one single major Trump initiative since the inauguration last year. Why should the Republicans give him his pork project?

Good for Ted Budd. Let's hope he carries this fervor to every single instance of unconstitutional federal activities and funding. It would be almost an infinite task, but somebody needs to do it.

Meanwhile, Richard Burr is responsible for the Senate's investigation into Trump's alleged collusion with the Russians. The House Intelligence Committee just released its report revealing-- surprise, surprise-- that there was no collusion. Now, the entire country awaits the output of the Senate Intelligence Committee chaired by Richard Burr.

All eyes are on Burr. What is he going to do?

A report that is consistent with that produced by the House would put pressure on Robert Mueller to bring his effort to a conclusion. But there are a number of NeverTrump GOP Senators who might not want that to happen. These are likely the GOP senators who favor most fervently open borders and free trade for the donor class. Trump disrupted their comfortable world in which copious donor class contributions assured their longevity, and their status as the "princes" of American democracy-- in exchange for artificially expanding the labor pool to hold down labor costs. These GOP Senators apparently regard this as one of their primary functions in Washington, D.C.

Burr says that his committee is "not done yet" while expressing the hope that the investigation is nearly concluded. I hope he does the right thing... soon.