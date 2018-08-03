NC Policy Watch Had Massive Conflicts of Interest with Hit Job on Carousing Dem

Some readers will remember the slimy gang at NC Policy Watch that engineered a public, libelous attack on this blog and the old Carolina Plott Hound aggregator run by Civitas approximately six months ago. I had posted my response to that particular attack here.

A fascinating episode has come to light over the last week or so. NC Policy Watch posted a characteristic hit job-- but this time it was directed at a fellow democratic socialist. That was strange because this crowd hardly ever attacks their own. It is almost an unwritten code.

The object of their wrath, Rep. Duane Hall, had been alleged to have engaged in some sexual improprieties. That the sleazy socialists at NC Policy Watch would be upset over this is a bit entertaining. After all, this is a group that subscribes entirely to the ethic of sexual liberationism and cultural relativism. Both of these are characteristic of their worldview. It is a bit puzzling then, to say the least, that they should become upset over sexual impropriety. After all, it is the natural consequence of their worldview. Mr. Hall's alleged lifestyle was entirely consistent with what their side promotes.

When this legislator was left scrambling to defend himself, he struck back. He charged that NC Policy Watch was violating its tax-exempt status as a non-profit because it was interfering in his election. The organization therefore had a huge conflict because it was doing something it is not allowed to do. Hall's statement represented, at the very least, an implicit threat to report the group to the IRS. I will leave it to the reader to decide whether they deserve that outcome.

Then, another item rose to the surface. It turns out that NC Policy Watch is led by a former legislator, Rick Glazier; and that Hall had been seeing Glazier's daughter. But the crowd at NC Policy Watch failed to disclose this obvious conflict of interest. Could the story have somehow been retribution over how that relationship was handled, or how it might have ended?

But Rob Schofield at NC Policy Watch denied there was a conflict of interest, even though the conflict is as obvious as the nose on his face:

On Tuesday, Schofield said the organization “stands proudly behind its story, which was produced in faithful compliance with all relevant nonprofit rules and without any agenda – personal or political – and without any coordination whatsoever with any outside group or individual.

The Daily Haymaker, whose reporting on this matter has been outstanding, took note of the fact that a "journalist" at WRAL made the statement that NC Policy Watch has a "substantial reputation for journalism". This WRAL guy has got to be kidding. As I have noted previously, the reporting at the NC Policy Watch site is pure and unadulterated trash. The endorsement of their website by WRAL amply demonstrates how the media/left complex is a palpable reality-- indeed, how these people enjoy a cozy alliance and are all in bed with each other, ideologically and emotionally. Steve Bannon used to refer to those in the mainstream media as "the opposition party"-- because, in fact, they are.

A somewhat neutral, distant observer-- Jonathan Jones at Elon-- admits that NC Policy Watch failed to disclose its conflict of interest:

Jonathan Jones, director of the NC Open Government Coalition and an expert on the media at Elon University, said he thinks Policy Watch made an ethical mistake by failing to disclose that Glazier dated Hall.

“That opens the door for people to question Policy Watch’s motives and credibility, as Mr. Hall is trying to do now,” Jones said. “News organizations should always err on the side of disclosure when it comes to potential conflicts of interest, whether they are real or perceived.”

In any event, what this crowd has pulled with the Duane Hall story is extremely revealing of their true character, and puts in perspective the gutless attack they launched against Civitas and this blog six months ago. There was a political agenda behind it, as there was in the attack they made more recently against Duane Hall.

The good news is that there are now two conservative aggregators that cover statewide North Carolina politics and government-- NC News and Views and the Carolina Tattler. Check them out. There is now twice the capability to disseminate conservative news and commentary in North Carolina, thanks in part to NC Policy Watch.