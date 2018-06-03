North Carolina Needs a State-Based Electoral College

I was listening to Andrew Wilkow today advocating for the state of Texas to form a state-based electoral college. What was he pushing?

The concern is that Texas is on the verge of becoming a purple state. Migration from California, from the North and also from hurricane-impacted jurisdictions have tilted the numbers there in the direction of the democratic socialists. In addition, large metropolitan areas often hold increasing levels of political power within states such as Texas because of demographic and economic changes. Globalism has dealt a lethal punch to small towns and rural areas around the nation.

Under these circumstances, the large metropolitan areas-- with their immoral and socialistic tendencies-- and the Democrats, of course, gain more political power. This affects Texas, but it potentially affects many other states also.

Wilkow is proposing that states develop their own electoral colleges for statewide elections. Within individual states, this would shift power toward rural counties and away from the major urban centers. Just as in the presidential elections, the state-based electoral colleges would grant electoral votes based on geographic units-- for instance, counties. These electoral colleges would engage in statewide votes for governor and potentially other statewide offices.

North Carolina, like Texas, has also been prone to demographic, cultural and political deterioration as people from the northern United States relocate here, and as the urban metropolitan areas wield more economic power relative to the rural counties.

Let's give more power to the individual counties and small towns in North Carolina, where economic common sense and a perceived need for moral propriety are much more common; and let's take it away from the nasty urban centers. A state-based electoral college might make sense here; and we ought to investigate it further. The Founders developed a brilliant system for our national elections that perhaps can be utilized here in a different form.