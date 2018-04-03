Greensboro City Manager's Retirement Coincides With Story Regarding Need for Parking Deck

It was announced two days ago that Greensboro City Manager Jim Westmoreland is retiring.

It was very interesting that this announcement came on the very same day the New and Record published an article about certain representations he had made regarding a notorious downtown parking deck project. The city has been sued by a downtown business entity because of anticipated economic damages due to an eminent domain action taken in connection with the parking deck project. In response to the lawsuit, Westmoreland had an affidavit that referenced a city of Greensboro internal review documenting a need for more parking capacity downtown.

Unfortunately, the city has not been able to produce that internal review. And now, Westmoreland is retiring.

The parking deck project is widely understood to be a highly expensive crony socialist project that uses many millions of taxpayer dollars to benefit downtown property owners who also happen to be campaign donors and/or insiders. The wife of one of the principals in this project is Kathy Manning-- a Jewish democratic socialist woman who is hoping to unseat Congressman Ted Budd in the November congressional election. Manning had also been a key player in the Tanger Performing Arts Center project which promises to cost Greensboro taxpayers enormous sums of money far into the future.

Eminent domain is only supposed to be used for public uses or purposes from a constitutional standpoint. But the main driver for this parking deck is the new private hotel being developed by this crowd.

Westmoreland and the city council had previously justified these decks on the basis of public safety. This premise is, of course, utterly ridiculous. Abner Doon had called for his resignation earlier in the week. The political imperative to push forward with this parking deck had nothing to do with safety or a need for parking spaces.

City managers may come and go, but the theme remains the same. Changing city managers can sometimes alleviate political pressure on certain issues. But while the faces might change in the city manager's office, the real problem continues to be on the city council. And nothing is being done about that.