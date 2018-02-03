Governor Cooper at Billy Graham's Funeral

I had the opportunity to watch much of the Rev. Billy Graham's funeral over the noon hour. It was an entirely inspiring service.

But it was a bit odd to see Governor Roy Cooper in attendance. One suspects that, at his core, he really did not want to be there. He understood that he had to be there because Graham had been North Carolina's most consequential citizen for many decades; and it would have created an awful appearance had he not attended.

Cooper's religious background is liberal mainline Presbyterianism. That is a tradition that often is diametrically opposed to the type of evangelicalism on display in Charlotte earlier today. In fact, many within Cooper's tradition seem to look down their noses at evangelicals, as if they are somehow superior and more sophisticated and smarter.

It was compelling when Franklin Graham asserted today that his father believed the whole Bible-- all of it. He declared unequivocally that his father believed that the Bible is the infallible word of God. He pointed out that, when his father preached and quoted from the Bible, he would state plainly, "The Bible says...".

Franklin Graham was trying to make a very important point that few could miss.

This is very different than Cooper's religious tradition. Liberal mainline Presbyterianism basically picks and chooses which parts of the Bible to recognize, and which parts to throw out. Those choices help them conform to a corrupt popular culture established by those who control the media. It also helps them conform to the overall movement of political progressivism/ socialism. That is part of the reason Cooper's worldview is so thoroughly relativistic.

In fact, he seems to be eager for the types of Christians at Graham's service today to be persecuted for their faith. That is apparently what Roy Cooper wants for them. This is the inescapable implication of his adopting the LGBT agenda, and running for governor on the repeal of HB 2.

One can only wonder what was running through his mind today as he stood among all these fine people. I hope that he was somehow impacted for the better; but that seems highly doubtful. His rejection of God's expectations are thorough, and inherently rebellious.

He is, after all, an ardent anti-Christian, regardless of whatever he might say to the contrary. His actions speak much louder than any words he might utter, or any appearances he might try to create. When you want Christians to be persecuted, you are an anti-Christian.

His decision to attend today does not change that fact even one iota... unless somehow his heart was changed.