GOP Drama in Mississippi

"We've lost our way as a people and the party, the party of Taft ... the Party of Reagan... has lost its way as well," McDaniel said in his announcement remarks. "The Tafts and Goldwaters are the heart of the GOP, not the McCains and Lindsey Grahams."

Would that it only were true. Unfortunately, the McCain's and the Graham's, in fact, are quite representative of the Republican political class in Washington. But the speaker is entirely correct that the GOP has lost its way.

The above quote is from a Conservative HQ report regarding the Senate primary bid of state Sen. Chris McDaniel against incumbent establishment GOP Senator Roger Wicker.

McDaniel made his announcement last week. Then today, Senator Thad Cochran from the very same state announced his retirement from the Senate. Cochran has long outstayed his time in the Senate; and has medical issues that prevent him from continuing.

The GOP Mississippi governor-- Phil Bryant-- gets to appoint Cochran's replacement. Bryant is an establishment guy also. There are no real conservative stand-outs in the state's congressional delegation from which he can choose. An election will later be held in the fall.

Bryant could possibly appoint McDaniel to replace Cochran. But the GOP establishment only a couple of years ago ran a merciless primary campaign against McDaniel to protect Cochran's incumbency. They even stooped to recruit black voters to cross over to vote in the GOP primary because Cochran would protect their charity benefits.

Bryant also could theoretically nominate himself.

Republicans tend to fight conservatives with much greater intensity and passion than they fight progressives and socialists. They strain to cross the aisle to work with progressives. But they will go to extraordinary lengths to keep conservatives out of the Senate. Look at what they did to Roy Moore just a couple of months ago.

With a primary challenge to Wicker and an open seat in Mississippi, it seems that a conservative pick-up in the Senate might be possible. But we can never underestimate the determination of the Republican Party to prevent conservatives from getting elected to the United States Senate... even in an extremely conservative red state like Mississippi.