Dale Folwell Gets the Issue Right, But the Bigger Picture is Beyond His Reach

Since Dale Folwell was elected to the office of State Treasurer, he has been quite successful from the standpoint of making a positive difference, and enacting beneficial change. He is fairly unique among higher level Republican elected officials in this regard.

I do not know where Folwell stands with respect to the broader areas of conservatism-- cultural, social, constitutional, etc. But on matters related to dollars and cents, he appears to be very good.

His bailiwick as State Treasurer, of course, is management of finances; and he has an important role as administrator of the State Employees Health Plan. Recently, he has weighed in against certain proposed health care mergers within the state-- UNC with Atrium, and Vidant with ECU Physicians.

Folwell is quite correct to express concerns about mega-mergers within the state's health care industry. These mergers are bad for the patient and the consumer, because they tend to increase costs, and limit choice and competition. But the mergers are also very bad for whomever pays insurance premiums.

What motivates the mergers? There are several factors.

The organizations are positioning themselves to deal with an ever-increasing level of statist/socialist interference within the industry imposed by both Democrats and Republicans. This interference has steadily increased over the last 50 years. These organizations feel the current environment compels them to achieve a stronger negotiating position with payers to gain higher reimbursements; a stronger negotiating position with vendors, and also with the labor pool upon which they must rely. And they are trying to exert a greater degree of control over the marketplace in general because they perceive it is to their advantage.

While it is unquestionably true that many of these organizations are beneficiaries of all the socialism, and cheered it on, they still must deal with the consequences.

While Folwell's instincts are correct regarding these mergers, he is essentially powerless to fix the political dynamics that led to this situation. The democratic socialist party has created a mess; and Folwell's fellow Republicans have been giving them a huge assist. Both major parties stand unapologetically in favor of a highly socialized health care environment. Both want suffocating levels of statism and regulation within the industry. That is true in Washington and also in Raleigh.

The Republicans talked a good game for many years about wanting a free market in health care, and wanting less government. But it turns out to have been a mere ruse. They never had any intentions of rolling back all the socialism. In fact, they have added to all the socialism and the statism within the health care sector of the economy.

And thus, Folwell -- apparently a good man-- is left trying to limit the damage created in part by his own party.