Another Walk-Out in the Guilford Schools System: Where are the GOP County Commissioners?

A teacher hugging students in the midst of a walk-out from classes.

A young man who identifies with the Black Panthers at Smith High School calls for counselors, therapists, better trained Student Resource Officers, mediation tactics and conversations. A socialist organization and Black Lives Matter joined the party. They were out of class for 45 minutes to demonstrate "power".

A school board member in Winston-Salem spoke at one of the protests.

More faculty/administration coordination with students is evident in the Guilford County Schools system, and also at UNCG.

The incident at Grimsley a couple of weeks ago was but a foreshadowing. This national event today is likely not the end. The socialists are using the Florida tragedy to justify a major diminution of Second Amendment rights, and to create momentum for the November elections. They don't give a flip about the millions of lives taken by legalized abortion on demand, or the thousands of young black men taken in our inner cities devoid of effective police work.

The major imperative-- the true motive-- is to create the context for even more socialist totalitarianism. But we already have too much.

Bob Luebke at Civitas makes an interesting point:

If school officials grant students permission to walk out to protest gun violence (a refusal to enforce disciplinary norms is tantamount to official approval), they must also not punish those who disrupt learning to protest in favor of gun rights, or for or against abortion, police violence, or any conceivable political cause. This includes viewpoints many in a school community might deem repellent.

Perhaps conservatives ought to begin organizing walk-outs in the schools for our issues, and then take action when the students are treated differently.

In the meantime, in spite of having Republican control of the Board of County Commissioners, the Guilford County Schools system continues to permit and even encourage this left-wing behavior that violates established rules.

Republicans on the county commissoners' board and within the General Assembly control the purse strings. This is a point of leverage over the school systems, at least theoretically. Was there any effort to intervene and to convince the school systems they were not following a wise course?

Unfortunately, the characteristic Republican tendency is to cave and surrender. We saw this in Florida and also in Washington, D.C. where even Trump was quick to capitulate. Extraconstitutional solutions materialize. The longstanding pattern emerges almost whenever there is pressure from the corrupt media.

The entire spectacle reveals a horrendous level of ignorance of the Constitution within our public high schools and middle schools. The students do not understand the basis of gun rights, and the importance of it. After all, the schools don't teach history and the constitution in a conscientious, rigorous manner.

The teachers and administrators don't seem to understand the issue, either.

If the students are unsafe within their classrooms, it is because the school system is not keeping them safe.

And even though we have plenty of Republican elected officials-- and many grassroots conservatives who worked hard and gave financial resources to get them elected-- it doesn't seem to make a difference. The default mode is apparent. Roll over, play dead, cave, surrender, capitulate. It doesn't matter.

Perhaps there is a reason the Republicans are losing so many of the special elections. The people who ordinarily might support them seem to understand fully the deception. Instead, they stay at home.