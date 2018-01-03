A Huge Taxpayer Subsidy for the Civil Rights Museum Building Owners; A Gay Married GOP NC House Candidate; and a Whiff on the DA's Race

The local news is full of interesting items:

We learn today that our illustrious mayor, Nancy Vaughan, and the city manager have decided to forgive the $1.5 million loan city taxpayers made to the civil rights museum several years ago. It was hardly ever in doubt that this would be the outcome. These days, we are hearing rumblings about massive debt jubilees that will be enacted at the national level; so this is but a small local example. It also is yet another reflection of our corrupt local machine politics, whereby insiders gain financial advantage at the hands of the taxpayer. In this case, the insiders are the owners of the building. It was originally owned by Skip Alston and Earl Jones; but my recollection is that more are now involved. These landlords are assured of a handsome monthly rent paid by the museum to gain on their original investment if the taxpayers keep the museum afloat. And that is the sub rosa theme that few within the local political culture wish to discuss openly. Yvonne Johnson continues to be perhaps the most powerful person within city government because her demands are supported by the activities of two distinct African-American PAC's.

Triad City Beat has a couple of interesting items about the field of candidates in the upcoming primaries and elections. First, the race against incumbent Amos Quick for a NC House seat has attracted a Republican challenger. His name is Peter Boykin. This gentleman is reportedly gay-married, and has been a leader in the organization "Gays for Trump". It is being reported that he will have no primary. Unless the Republicans seek a way to keep him off the ballot, he will apparently be the party candidate. The Republican Party has truly come full circle on the LGBT issue. Several years ago, it was passing a constitutional amendment to make gay marriage illegal within the state. With the blink of an eye, it is now running gay-married candidates apparently. Some might call it "double dealing". There is little doubt this is what the party's donor class wants.

Another regrettable development is that the Republicans do not have a candidate for Guilford County District Attorney. This is a very important office; and we need a tough, law-and-order, rule-of-law type of person serving in this capacity. But unfortunately, the party cannot force a very limited pool of conservative attorneys to be interested in running for the office. Such a person would the target of incessant vitriol locally. There are two candidates on the Democratic side. It appears these primary candidates might represent two slightly different versions of social justice warriors who will courageously protect criminals from the criminal justice system. They are also promising-- each in their own way-- to go after police officers. The incumbent, Doug Henderson, was a machine candidate. It will be interesting to see how this race will unfold, and to what extent the two candidates will seek to curry favor with the democratic socialist activist agenda and Greensboro's omnipresent identity politics. It is likely that both will do these things, but the question is how much.