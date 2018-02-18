Rosenstein, Trump, the Russian Indictments and Immigration

The Friday afternoon news dump was that Special Counsel Mueller was indicting a group of Russians for attempting to sway the American presidential election. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein made the announcement. He emphasized that there was no evidence this affected the outcome of the election. He also made clear that there was no evidence they conspired with President Trump or with his campaign.

There has been little commentary explaining the events that led to this announcement. It must be explained that Rosenstein previously served during the Obama Administration.

Only within the last few weeks, because of disclosures from House and Senate committtees, it came to light that Rosenstein was directly involved in the process of securing FISA surveillance of the Trump campaign.

Daniel Sobieski at American Thinker has gone further with a detailed article against Rosenstein. He alleges that the deputy attorney general was also involved in the cover-up of Hillary Clinton's crimes. He called Rosenstein the "agent of the deep state coup". Sobieski observed that the lopsided 94-6 vote to confirm Rosenstein in the Senate last year should have been a major red flag.

The Tea Party Patriots and Trey Gowdy also implicated the deputy attorney general. Gowdy blamed him for the excessively broad special counsel investigation; and the tea party group launched an advertising campaign demanding he "do his job" or resign.

It was also alleged that Rosenstein had recently threatened to subpoena members of the House Intelligence Committee during early January. That committee subsequently released the Nunes memo.

Pat Buchanan also pointed out the absurdity of Rosenstein being responsible for the investigation into the firing of Jim Comey when he was directly involved in the action. He described this as a critical defect in the investigation.

Rosenstein has been a Reform Jew. Jewish Americans have been among those most aggrieved over Trump's emergence as a political figure, in large part because of his stance on immigration. The Jewish community has tended to be heavily invested in open borders, and in using mass immigration to change the demographic balance of our country for their own interests.

This past week, it became clear that the type of immigration plan closest to what Trump advocates only could secure 39 votes in the Republican-controlled United States Senate. They would not even give him close to a majority, let alone sixty votes.

Let's summarize. Over the last few weeks, Rosenstein had become a major target as more people became acutely aware of the issues with his "service" in the Trump Administration; and almost simultaneously, Trump could no longer be regarded as a major threat on immigration.

Then suddenly, Rosenstein announces the Russian indictments, along with the reassurance the Trump campaign was not involved.

It's funny how these things work out.