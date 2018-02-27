Republican Weakness on Deficits, Spending, Finances, Obamacare, Etc.

Peter Morici, Marketwatch:

To keep premiums from rising too much in 2019, Republicans in Congress are scurrying to craft a reinsurance scheme — a mechanism that permits insurers to offload the cost of the most expensive patients in their increasingly unfavorable risk pools...

In 2017, entitlements and interest payments alone accounted for 60% of all federal revenue. Those are expected to consume all tax receipts within another decade. Expensive fixes to the ACA could hasten the collapse of federal finances and the end of GOP rule.

Look for the Democrats to take control of the government by 2020 and seek to impose price controls through a British-style single-payer system or German-style insurance system.

Essentially, they will impose Medicaid for all. Doctors, hospitals, and drug and health insurance companies will take a hair cut. Americans will get their health care with the same speed and reliability of the Post Office.

Most of us will long for the good old days before Obamacare.

The Republicans' failure on Obamacare is only one example. In fact, there are failures in numerous policy areas including overall spending and deficits; the national debt; immigration and border security; religious liberty; abortion; same sex marriage; family breakdown; cultural decline; and overall limited-government constitutional conservatism.

Now, various Republicans are even engineering a series of massive caves on Second Amendment rights.

A new lawsuit was announced today seeking the overturn of Obamacare. But it is difficult to imagine the current Supreme Court justices agreeing to do so given the fact that they have done calisthenics to avoid overturning it in the past.

Steve Deace had a provocative article Friday suggesting that conservatism has no future within the GOP. His words ring true:

How to bottom-line explain why I’m convinced that conservatism has no future in this party as it’s currently constructed and that those of us who believe in constitutionally limited government, national sovereignty, and Judeo-Christian morality are wasting our time pretending otherwise?...

He goes on the compare the voting records of Republicans senators from red states vs. the voting records of democratic socialist senators from swing states. He then concludes:

Democrats in swing states — where both parties are competitive statewide — are collectively much further to the Left than their Republican counterparts are to the Right in their safe states.

And it’s not even close. This is the most depressing political trend in America.

I don’t know for certain what the solution is for conservatives, but I know for certain what it is not.

Of course, Deace is correct. The Republicans are utterly worthless and inept, for myriad reasons. It would be tempting to refer to the party as a joke-- if the impacts of its failures on the American people were not so tragic.

But I can answer Deace's question regarding what the solution for conservatives might be. The solution is, in fact, the Constitution Party. There is simply no other party that even remotely aspires to deliver consistently conservative outcomes. Here in North Carolina, the party is engaged in an effort to gain ballot access; and it can use your volunteer help or contributions.